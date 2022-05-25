State of the art language lab to come up soon at AU
Students pursuing different courses at Allahabad University (AU) will soon be able to learn foreign languages such as French, Russian, German, Mandarin, Iranian and Tibetan.
For this, a state-of-the-art language lab will soon be established at the central university. This will be a central facility which will be shared by all departments offering courses in different foreign languages.
Apart from the decision of setting up a language lab on the AU campus, the recruitment of fresh faculty members for teaching German, French and Russian has also come handy for the varsity administration which has embarked on the mission of implementing the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 on the campus from the coming academic session itself.
German, French and Russian were being taught regularly at the department of English and other European languages. However, teaching in these languages suffered because of a dearth of faculty members. Prof Bhaskar Jha, teaching German, retired a couple of years back, prof PC Singh, who taught Russian, passed away due to Covid-19 last year, and the department has not had a regular teacher for French for the past several years.
“Now that we have one assistant professor each for German, Russian and French recruited in the department, the teaching of these languages will get the push needed,” said the public relations officer (PRO), prof Jaya Kapoor.
Different departments of AU used to teach foreign and native Indian languages but in due course of time, with the dearth of faculty members, the teaching of many of these languages suffered. The department of Hindi and Indian languages used to teach Punjabi, Bengali and Telugu, while the department of Sanskrit and oriental languages used to teach Mandarin, Pali, Prakrit and Pehalvi.
The PRO added that under the new NEP, it has been decided to resume proficiency courses in various Indian and foreign languages.
She said that in the new education policy, emphasis has been laid on making students proficient in several Indian and international languages as its aim is all round skill development of the students.
Special emphasis is being given by the vice-chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava on the development of Language Lab and work is progressing rapidly in this direction. The process has now gained momentum with the appointment of teachers of various languages.
“In the new session, we will also give lab training in different languages. With this, we hope that the new education policy will lead to the all-round development of students, employable education and develop multilingual competence,” said the PRO.
-
Corruption: Punjab Police raid sacked minister Singla’s house
A day after taking former Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla's remand in a corruption case, the Mohali police on Wednesday collected some files from his official residence in Sector 39, Chandigarh, besides sending his mobile phone to a laboratory to retrieve all deleted chats. A Bathinda resident, Pardeep, is the son of Singla's cousin sister and was seen next to the minister ever since he was sworn in.
-
Training centres in Delhi may soon also issue driving licences
Delhi will allow accredited driver training centres to issue permanent licenses in about a month to those who have successfully completed their motor driving training, the first state in India to do so nearly a year after the federal transport ministry said private entities could issue driving licenses in the country. A learner's license, valid for six months, can be delivered at home by completing an online test.
-
In Uddhav’s presence, Shiv Sena candidates to file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls today
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and party's Kolhapur unit chief Sanjay Pawar will file their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The polls for the six seats from Maharashtra are slated to be held on June 10. Sena said it respected the royal family of Kolhapur and offered a seat from its quota.
-
LU’s Institute of Women’s Studies to start three new courses
The Institute of Women's Studies, Lucknow University, has approved three new courses in a meeting of the Board of Studies, held on Wednesday. These courses are co-curricular under the title Gender, Violence and Mental Health in third semester and two vocational courses – Women and Entrepreneurship Skill Development and Women, Leadership and Management – have been proposed in the fourth semester of graduation. Such courses were suggested by the governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel.
-
Delhi: Gangster held after shoot-out in Narela
In a joint operation by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police, a gangster was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, officer said on Wednesday. Police said that the team was tracking the movements of gangster Sandeep for nearly 15 days and the arrest came after a tip-off was received that the accused would be coming to meet one of his associates in the Narela Industrial Area on Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics