Steady rise in Covid patients as Gurugram sees 59 new cases

The number of Covid-19 patients is rising steadily in Gurugram with the district on Saturday reporting 59 new cases, according to data from the district health department. On Friday, the district had recorded 48 fresh cases, highest in the past six months.

Health department officials, however, said that despite the spike in fresh Covid-19 cases, there is no need to panic as most of the patients have mild symptoms. Of the 219 active patients in the district, only four are hospitalised, the officials said, adding that 14 patients also recovered from the viral disease on and were discharged on Saturday.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said that they are ramping up the testing exercise across the district to identify if there is any area specific spread. “We conducted over 5,000 tests on Saturday and the numbers will be increased. The vaccination for Covid-19 is going on and people who have not taken their second dose should get it at the earliest,” said Yadav, adding that contact tracing is also being done on priority to prevent the spread of infection.

On Saturday, the health department collected 5,046 samples for testing, which takes the total testing numbers to 2,265,618, shows the data.

As per the health department, 8,385 people received Covid-19 jabs at 84 vaccination centres, and this took the total number of doses administered in the district so far to 4,174,821.

Meanwhile, Yash Garg, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, asked the city residents to ensure that they have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine and also follow the social distancing norms strictly. “The danger of Covid-19 is not over. All citizens must wear a mask and observe social distancing,” he said.

Garg also said that in order to curb the spread of the pandemic, the district administration will ensure that night curfew is followed strictly and there is no violation of social gathering norms.