Stranded by floods, Tetarpur, Gohra cut off from roads and markets

With floodwaters rising, the villages of Tetarpur and Gohra in Saidpur tehsil of Ghazipur district have been cut off from surrounding areas. Submerged farmlands and roads have left residents dependent on boats to reach nearby markets. Locals on a boat en route to Gauri town from flood-hit Tetarpur village in Ghazipur. (HT Photo)

Locals now sail nearly 2 km through flooded terrain to reach Gauri market and 4 km to get to Dhaurahara. With fields under water and roads cut off, daily life has come to a standstill.

Standing in the courtyard of his house in Tetarpur, resident Sanjay Yadav watches villagers board a boat to Gauri. “The flood has completely disrupted normal life. Over 1,000 bighas of crops in our and nearby villages have been destroyed. There is no green fodder left for cattle—everything is submerged. Tetarpur and our neighbouring village, Gauraht, have effectively become islands,” he said.

Yadav added that the cattle are now confined to the village, and residents are feeding them stored straw. “The situation is grim. Around 10,000 people in the two villages have been affected,” he said, noting that only four boats are available for transportation.

Rajdev Yadav, another resident, echoed the concern. “The devastating flood has severely impacted our village. People are anxious even about visiting nearby markets as all roads, lanes, and alleys are underwater.”

He urged the administration to step in with relief and support for the affected population.

Ramkripal Singh and Ashok Chaubey warned that if the situation continues, many farmers would struggle to secure fodder for their livestock.

Tetarpur village head Heeramati Yadav said, “Whatever help I can provide, I am extending to the locals. Boats have been arranged to help residents reach the nearby market, about 2 km from the village. I will also request officials to ensure compensation for crop losses.”

On Tuesday forenoon, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) visited Tetarpur. Outside the village head’s house, he met with flood-affected residents to assess the situation firsthand.