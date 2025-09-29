Strengthening MSME sector essential for generating jobs: Minister

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday said, “The MSME sector holds great significance in India, as it is one of the largest contributors to job creation. Strengthening the MSME sector is essential, as it serves as a vital medium for generating employment and empowering our people. With this, our future looks bright.” Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Jitan Ram Manjhi in Varanasi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Manjhi presided over the MSME Seva Parv-2025: Virasat se Vikas, which was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje at Rudraksha Convention Centre in Varanasi.

The three-day event which will conclude on September 30, is being held to bring together communities, institutions, and individuals in a collective movement of seva, cultural pride, and enhancing awareness of our heritage.

Manjhi also inaugurated a three-day exhibition with 130 stalls showcasing and selling products made by local artisans and craftsmen.

Manjhi also highlighted key initiatives such as Udyam Registration, PMEGP, CGTMSE and NSSH, and emphasised how the ministry is supporting beneficiaries by providing training, distributing toolkits, and facilitating loans through banks

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State for MSME, Shobha Karandlaje stated, “We have a goal to reach the top. As our Prime Minister envisioned, we must stay committed to achieving it. The PM’s vision is to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of promoting Swadeshi. The MSME sector plays a crucial role as a major driver of job creation. The importance of Udyam registration, the contribution of MSMEs to GDP and exports, and their role in empowering entrepreneurs through technology, toolkits, loans, and skill training are highly significant in today’s world.”

She also highlighted the initiatives of the Ministry of MSME, including PM Vishwakarma, PMEGP and Udyam Registration, and emphasized how entrepreneurs are contributing to building a Viksit Bharat.

More than 1,500 beneficiaries of MSME schemes, including PM Vishwakarma, Khadi and Gramodyog Yojana, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), National SC/ST Hub Scheme, etc. attended the event.

Manoj Kumar, chairman Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), senior officials of Ministry of MSME, Office of Development Commissioner and Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Government of Uttar Pradesh also attended the event. MSME joint secretary, Vipul Goel delivered the welcome address followed by a special address by secretary, Ministry of MSME, SCL Das. Divisional commissioner, Varanasi, S Rajalingam welcomed the dignitaries and participants.

The Seva Parv 2025 also featured exchanging of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) & National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) on marketing, along with the distribution of loan certificates to PMV beneficiaries, distribution of margin money subsidy to PMEGP beneficiaries and distribution of toolkits to GVY beneficiaries.

As a part of the event, a Swachhata Karyakram was held at NamoGhat in the morning to encourage community service and Swachhata.