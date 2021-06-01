Students studying abroad being vaccinated under PMC’s special provision

PUNE On Tuesday, the civic body began vaccinating students with confirmed admissions to universities abroad. On first day of this special drive, a total of 200 jabs were administered under the PMC’s special provision. This drive will continue on Wednesday as well.

Kamala Nehru hospital is the only centre designated for this special drive. Earlier, the PMC allowed walk-in vaccinations for such students. The Pune civic body then shared a designated email ID for students to send in relevant documents to get a slot booked.

A PMC official said, “Only those students who have received have received the email for June 1, 2021, with a token number/slot for a vaccination should visit the vaccination centre. The rest will also receive an email with a slot/ token details in due course.”

Siddhant Yelwande, a 22-year-old student who has been admitted into the University of Minnesota, US, said he has to reach the university by August 23 and his second dose is assigned for August 24 on the CoWin app.

“I have to join on August 23, which means I have to leave at least four to five days before that date. Also, I cannot leave immediately after the second shot and might have to wait for two-three days in case there is any adverse effect. If my second shot comes on August 24, I might miss my orientation and possibly miss out on courses I want to choose,” said Yelwande.

The University of Minnesota, according to him, does offer vaccination for its students and only Pfizer and Moderna doses are currently available. “This means I have to ensure the second shot of Covishield here, before leaving,” said Yelwande.

PMC has clarified that it will be writing to the Centre to minimise the interval between two doses of Covishield for students going abroad to study.

“The World hHealth Organstion (WHO), has recommended Covishield internationally. So we will give Covishield to students planning to go abroad for studies. We will write to the central government to minimise the period between the two doses,” said Rubal Agarwal, additional commissioner, PMC said on Monday.

Not all students though have such a strict deadline.

Sneha Abhyankar has to reach the University of Michigan by August 21. She said, “My second shot is scheduled for August 24 which is fine. I might surely miss the earlier days, but it will not affect my course greatly. I have been admitted into an MBA course at the university and Covishield is approved at the university.”

Edwise International, which offers a consultancy service for students wishing to study abroad, has been informing their clients about demands from universities regarding Covid vaccinations. Subhash Pol, business manager, Pune region, said, “While Australia and New Zealand are yet to open their universities for foreign students, many universities in Europe and USA require their students to undergo vaccinations. While universities have not put forward any preferences for specific vaccines, all approved vaccines, including Covishield, are permitted. Also some universities have a mandatory quarantine for 10 days in case students are not vaccinated. Most universities require the student to join by September and so if the second dose is given before that, it should not be a problem.”

Currently, as per the ministry of health’s guidelines, the gap between the doses of Covishield is 12-15 weeks.

PMC has 500 applications from such students as of date.

Agarwal said, “Students who wish to get the vaccine under this special drive should send in details like admission confirmation letter, passport copy with valid visa and other documents to studentvaccination.pune@gmail.com. The special drive will continue on Wednesday and PMC will give appointments.”

Covaxin vaccine second shot for 18-45 age group from Wednesday

Also starting Wednesday, PMC will start vaccinating the second dose of Covaxin for all those who got their first shot on May 5. Agarwal said, “PMC will arrange Covaxin second dose from tomorrow for May 5 first- dose beneficiaries from the age group of 18-45.”

As of Sunday, Pune district has vaccinated 93,909 beneficiaries since the vaccination began on May 1. Of these, 24,000 are from rural areas, 59,000 are from Pune city and 13,000 are from PCMC.