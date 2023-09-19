Stunted children & anaemia in expecting mothers highest in Sitapur: NFHS-5 Data

LUCKNOW In Uttar Pradesh, child malnutrition has been a persistent concern for the past five years, consistently ranking among the top five states in India facing this challenge. This issue is particularly pronounced in certain areas of Sitapur district, where undernourished children suffer from prolonged episodes of fever and acute diarrhoea, rendering them unable to retain food.

Women with their infants at the NRC (Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre) in Sitapur. (HT Photo)

According to records from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Sitapur, as of 2022, the district is home to 1,05,366 malnourished children under the age of five, with 23,213 of them classified as severely acutely malnourished (SAM), indicating a poor weight-to-height ratio.

“We seek medical assistance for our children at community health clinics but the prescribed medicines often provide only marginal relief. In severe cases, we are directed to district hospitals,” shared Sharda (name changed), a mother of a two-year-old boy residing in Basantpur.

“Since his birth, my son has suffered from frequent and severe illnesses, making him consistently low on energy. Additionally, the cost of expensive formulas from stores is beyond our means,” she added.

According to a report by NITI Aayog, in 2021, Sitapur witnessed the highest number of stunted children under the age of five and ranked third in the prevalence of underweight children. Furthermore, the district holds the fourth-highest count of public health concerns among children under five, with a rate second only to Azamgarh in terms of the number of anaemic pregnant women.

According to Kamini Verma, the staff nurse at the NRC (Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre) in Sitapur, as of last month, eight children were being taken care of in the ward. “The cases are certainly high here - most of the children come in with hygiene-related issues like fever, diarrhoea, and weakness because the conditions they live in are not ideal. Nor are the women’s health properly taken care of during the term of their pregnancy,” she said.

She has been working here since the inception of the NRC in 2014. “Because of their poor economic status, they have multiple children and are unable to take care of them adequately,” she explained. “When we see very serious cases where we realise that we are not equipped to medicate them or help them recover, we refer them to the medical college or elsewhere for further treatment.” She added that the NRC centre also follows up with all the cases that pass through their doors four times in the following month to ensure that the children are keeping in good health.

Kalpana (name changed), a 25-year-old mother of a two-year-old girl and an 18-month-old boy, finds herself constantly tending to her young ones due to their susceptibility to illnesses. Her daughter’s growth is stunted for her age, she is not as active as a child that age should be. Additionally, her son frequently suffers from stomach discomfort, leading to a reduced appetite for meals.

“All I hope is the health and happiness of my children, for them to relish their meals and playtime. Due to my own health problems, I couldn’t breastfeed them beyond the initial four months of their lives. It often feels like they’ve been unwell for as long as they’ve been alive,” Kalpana expressed.

Addressing the issue, Manoj Rao, the district probation officer of Sitapur, noted that it’s premature for him to assess whether child malnutrition in the district has improved or deteriorated during his year-long tenure. “Anganwadis in each block are responsible for liaising with beneficiaries of health department initiatives, including data collection and ration distribution,” Rao stated.

The U.P. National Health Mission is mandated to supply dry rations to low-income families with pregnant or lactating women and young children, with separate allocations for those aged 0-3 years and 3-6 years, according to Rao. “ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers are entrusted with gauging families’ needs, ensuring appropriate benefits allocation.”

As of 2020, Uttar Pradesh had the highest count of SAM-affected children under the age of six, reaching 398,359 cases, closely followed by Bihar with 2,79,427 cases. With a child mortality rate of 59.8%, encompassing both urban and rural areas, certain rural regions face greater challenges in accessing adequate prenatal and child care. In rural Uttar Pradesh, 95.6% of children received the required vaccinations by the age of two at public health facilities, whereas only 1% had the means to afford private hospitals or clinics, according to the latest data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

