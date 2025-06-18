Surge in demand for LLM, LLB courses at AU

Interest in pursuing a Master of Laws (LLM) and Bachelor of Law (LLB) courses at Allahabad University (AU) and its affiliated colleges has seen a significant surge in recent years. 4,266 candidates appeared for the entrance examination conducted on June 13. (For representation only)

According to university data, the number of applicants for the LLM programme has more than tripled over the past four academic sessions, university officials confirmed.

For the 2025–26 academic year, a record 4,929 students applied for just 191 available seats—an average of 22 candidates competing for each seat. Of these, 4,266 candidates appeared for the entrance examination conducted on June 13.

A year-wise comparison illustrates this growing interest: In 2022–23, there were 2,260 applicants; in 2023–24, 2,881 students applied and in 2024–25, the number rose to over 3,500 applicants.

AU spokesperson Prof Jaya Kapoor noted, “In a welcome trend, the number of students applying for LLM admission has been increasing steadily over the past four years.”

The Bachelor of Laws (LLB) course at AU and its constituent colleges has also seen strong interest. This year, an average of nine candidates are competing for each LLB seat. A total of 9,011 applications were received for LLB admissions, with 8,167 candidates appearing for the entrance exam held recently.

AU and its two constituent colleges—CMP Degree College and Allahabad Degree College (ADC)—offer 300 seats each, bringing the total to 900 LLB seats.

Education experts view this trend as a positive development. Dr Haribansh Singh, associate professor in AU’s Law department, said, “This increasing demand for both undergraduate and postgraduate law programs reflects a deepening interest among youth in legal education, research, and public service.”

The sustained rise in applications signals a broader shift in student aspirations, with law emerging as a popular and respected career path in the region.