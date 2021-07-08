Sus residents believe PMC will be answer to drinking water problems

PUNE Residents of Sus village believe merging into the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) limits is a ray of hope for problems being faced with the supply of potable water.

Sus villagers are dependent on water tankers for drinking water. Many walk till the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway to fill up drinking water in cans from a PMC tap there.

It is a single tap near the subway where large queues form to get drinking water.

“Water has been one of the major problem in Sus village, and putting pipelines and connecting it from the Baner central line is the proposal. It has been already sent to PMC, but will still take time. For now, we have told PMC, to provide water tanks in every home and to provide water tankers,” said

Baburao Chandere, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), corporator from Balewadi. Chandere has been given additional charge by the NCP as “guardian” of Sus and Mahalunge villages.

Sus village has a population of 11,000 according to the 2011 census. The village is accessible via Pashan, and many IT professionals opts to stay here.

“The population of Sus, can be divided into three different sections - villagers, tenants and service class. Open lands are also always in demand. Developed societies manage to rent water tankers, but villagers are the ones facing a lot of trouble,” says Chandere.

Bharat Barde, a tenant in the area said, “We buy water, but our landlord and his son queue up at the PMC tap (on the highway) to get drinking water.”

Another resident, Vikas Phadtare said, “During the second partial lockdown, water cans were not easily available. Many times we have seen people quarrelling at the PMC tap near the highway.”

An official of the PMC water department, on condition of anonymity, said, “Tenders of pipelines will be issued after everything is finalised. First step will be a survey of all the new villages and finding out the problems.”