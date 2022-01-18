Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suspected Maoist killed in Chhattisgarh

Reinforcements have been sent to the scene as police said they have trapped a group of Maoists near Marjum Hills
Published on Jan 18, 2022
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: A suspected Maoist was killed in an ongoing exchange of fire with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday. Police said they have recovered one body from the gunbattle scene even as the firing was going on.

District reserve guard and special task forces of Sukma, Dantewada, and Bastar were involved in the operation, which began at 7 am on Tuesday near Marjum Hills.

“We have recovered one body of a Maoist till now and more are apparently injured in the firing. The encounter is still going on and more details are awaited,” Sukma’s superintendent of police Sunil Sharma said.

People aware of the matter said reinforcements have been sent to the scene as police said they have trapped a group of Maoists.

“We believe the encounter will continue for the next few hours. We have cordoned off a group of Maoist cadres on a specific input,” said a second police officer, who did not want to be named.

Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

