Suspected Maoist killed in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: A suspected Maoist was killed in an ongoing exchange of fire with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday. Police said they have recovered one body from the gunbattle scene even as the firing was going on.

District reserve guard and special task forces of Sukma, Dantewada, and Bastar were involved in the operation, which began at 7 am on Tuesday near Marjum Hills.

“We have recovered one body of a Maoist till now and more are apparently injured in the firing. The encounter is still going on and more details are awaited,” Sukma’s superintendent of police Sunil Sharma said.

People aware of the matter said reinforcements have been sent to the scene as police said they have trapped a group of Maoists.

“We believe the encounter will continue for the next few hours. We have cordoned off a group of Maoist cadres on a specific input,” said a second police officer, who did not want to be named.

