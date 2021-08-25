Sutradhara’s Tales: How the Ambil Odha has made way for Pune’s devp for 100s of years

Torrential rain on September 25, 2019, played havoc with southern Pune, as a humble old stream called the “Ambil”, swelled to engulf everything in its way.

The water and the silt entered ever-growing encroachments in the form of built apartments, cemented stream banks and slums, resulting in a terrible loss of property and life.

In the rapidly expanding city of Pune, natural resources are the ones that are at stake.

A constant battle between demand for urban spaces and the need of conservation brings out an age-old debate about disasters and sustainable development. In the times of the Peshwas it was no different.

But, visionary Peshwa Balaji Bajirao alias Nanasaheb came up with a well worked out solution and utilised the fresh water streams not only for water supply, but for creating aesthetical beauty and to prevent floods.

Amongst the most important freshwater steams that flow through the city of Pune, are the Nagjhari stream and the Ambil Odha. The locus of development of Pune is nestled in the space between these two streams in the form of an elevated mount, since the beginning of the settlement.

Like most cities of Mawal, Pune has primarily settled on the banks of the rivers Mula and Mutha. Pune is surrounding by secondary offshoots of the Sahyadri, thus forming a saucer-shaped basin, open on the eastern side.

The southern hills of Katraj stand as natural sentinels and give birth to numerous rivulets and streams that flow northwards to meet the river Mutha.

In addition to the rivers, in absence of any other water source, large streams such as Ambil odha have served as an important water source for centuries.

One can trace four distinct stages in the life of the Ambil odha, where changes were made at each stage by the then administrators as a response to the city’s development.

The original unrestricted course of the Ambil started on the hill tops of the Katraj and came down roughly via present Satara road, and then along the present Bajirao road, to meet the Mutha river near the present day Amruteshwar temple complex.

Based on microliths and other stone tools found in the area around “9 Sadashiv” in Sadashiv peth, Dr Rajguru and his team reported the presence of prehistoric man along channel of the stream meeting the river Mutha.

The archaeological explorations have revealed microlithic tools nearby a seasonal stream flowing through heartland of Pune. Living on the bank of the stream as against frequent flooding of the river banks was preferred by prehistoric man who settled at this location in the early days.

The Ambil stream had no name till then. Ambil literally means “sour” and it may be possible that the name referred to the somewhat sour taste of stream water.

Confluences of sea, river or streams have always been assigned sanctity and were revered in the form of tirthas in Indian culture. A number of shrines, temples and memorials are known to be raised on confluences all across the Indian sub-continent.

The few remnants of Narayaneshwar temple, a Yadava period religious complex in Pune were located at the original confluence of Ambil stream and the river Mutha. It is the presently occupied by the Thorla Shaikh Salla Dargah.

When Shivaji Maharaj arrived at Pune in 1637, the banks of the Ambil stream were occupied by small hutments of fishermen folk, which formed the outskirts of the then Kasbe Pune. It was this very steam which has presented us with Pune’s two village deities, namely, Kasba Ganpati and goddess Tambdi Jogeshwari. A person from the Thakaar family found the “swayambhu” idol of Ganesha which was established in the form of a temple in Kasba peth. Similarly, the Tambdi Jogeshwari shrine has been located in area called “Kale vivar” that meanders along the same Ambil stream.

The historical record mentions another offshoot of the Ambil stream flowing nearby Kedareshwar temple, adjacent to the Kasba Ganpati temple which might have flowed separately into the river Mutha.

The earliest dam “Bel dharan”, was built in a C shape by Dadoji Konddeo at the base of hill which housed the Parvati religious complex, much later.

The dam was primarily for irrigation purposes and it submerged a large area extending from Sanas ground to present day Parvati water works. The Pan Mala and Ganesh Mala were the cultivated areas for vegetables that benefited from the dam water. The remnants of the dam wall can still be seen over the Ambil Odha today.

By the seventeenth century, the religious complexes of the town were firmly settled on both the banks of Ambil stream as it ran through the settlement. It also served as a water ditch for protection from the western side.

As the historians of Pune chronicle “Pune Nagar Samshodhan Vrutta” note, Ambil Odha initially flowed through the old and new settlement of medieval Pune.

When Bajirao I shifted to Shaniwarwada, Ambil Odha flowed from west side of Bhau Maharaj Bol near Jilbya Maruti and later ,along Tambdi Jogeshwari temple to Amruteshwar temple to meet the river.

Income from taxes of Shaniwar peth was gifted by Bajirao I to his younger sister Bhiubai in dowry. Her brother-in-law, Babuji Naik, commissioned the Amruteshwar temple and Shri Siddheshwar temples in her memory at the location where the Ambil stream meets the river.

The area beyond present day Lakshmi road was end of Pune’s settlement and the area around Shanipar on the banks of Ambil stream served as a cremation ground for a while.

Nanasaheb Peshwa, however, had other ideas. He was keen on the expansion of Pune’s settlement to the west and planned a diversion for the Ambil Odha. An unfortunate tragedy which took place in 1752, making him take this daring decision.

Peshwa had initiated a religious charity or “Dakshina” for learned Brahmins all over the kingdom who would come to Pune to seek patronage. The original venue for Dakshina was at Kabutarkhana near Onkareshwar temple. As the legend goes, 40,000 Brahmins, chiefly from Telangana area had stayed at Kabutarkhana on that particular occasion and were locked in due to heavy rains. Around 40-50 Brahmins were engulfed by the flooding of the Ambil Odha and lost their lives.

This accident compelled Nanasaheb Peshwa to immediately undertake construction of an alternate space for carrying out religious charities and planned a diversion for the Ambil stream. Thus, he commissioned a lake with dam on the Ambil stream and diverted the flow of stream at a sharp right angle towards the west, the present day Dattawadi, and connected it to the river.

The diversion created access and caused a huge amount of land to open up for new settlement; thus, kick starting city’s expansion.

Though Nanasaheb diverted the Ambil odha he made sure sufficient space was kept to accommodate the annual flooding of the stream, allowing it to breath. However, the last change and latest events witnessed by the Ambil stream in the form of incessant and illegal encroachments has choked it and has led to the unfathomable disaster we witnessed on September 25, 2019.

In this light, one sincerely wishes that Nanasaheb Peshwa’s vision guided the city’s present-day builders to plan for better development of Pune in 21st century.