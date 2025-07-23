Surat, A man drove his high-end SUV on the Dumas beach near Surat, where the car eventually got stuck in sand, prompting the police to arrest him for rash driving, officials said on Wednesday. SUV gets stuck on beach near Surat; owner arrested for rash driving

The police will also request the insurer of the SUV, a Mercedes-Benz car valued at more than ₹1 crore, not to approve any claim for damages so as to send across a message to people to refrain from taking their vehicles to prohibited areas, they said.

The administration has through a notification prohibited taking four-wheelers on the beach.

The sports utility vehicle was pulled out from the marshy beach on Tuesday after nearly 36 hours, an official said.

In a short video which went viral on social media platforms a couple of days back, two men can be seen standing helplessly near the stranded car on the Dumas beach.

After learning about the incident through the viral clip, local police tracked down the owner, identified as 50-year-old Aksar Abdulla Shah, on Tuesday and arrested him on charges of rash driving under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

"Shah claimed the incident took place on Sunday morning when he went to the Dumas beach with his wife in their SUV. While driving the car on the marshy beach, the vehicle eventually got stuck in the sand," Assistant Commissioner of Police Deep Vakil said.

The man was later granted bail, he said.

After being stuck for nearly 36 hours, the SUV was pulled out of the thick layer of sand on Tuesday, Vakil said.

"To set an example for such people who take their vehicles in prohibited areas, we will report this incident to the insurance firm to ensure that Shah does not get any money for the damages," the police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.