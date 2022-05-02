Taj Mahal entry to remain free for 2 hours for offering namaz on Eid

The entry to the Taj Mahal will remain free for two hours on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr for offering namaz at the mosque situated on its premises on Tuesday. This relaxation in ticket booking would be for two hours from 7 am to 9 am on Tuesday, subject to the sighting of the moon, clarified ASI officials.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Agra circle superintending archaeologist RK Patel issued a notification on Monday stating that the entry fee at Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr will be suspended for two hours from 7 am to 9 am.

“This relaxation is for offering namaz at a mosque within Taj Mahal premises on the day of Eid subject to the sighting of the moon. The booking offices at the gates of Taj Mahal will remain closed for this duration,” stated Patel.

It may be recalled that Taj Mahal gates had remained closed for namaz on Eid in 2020 and 2021, because of restrictions and curbs imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Traditionally ‘namaz’ has been offered at the mosque within the premises of the Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid for a long time. Thousands used to gather on Taj Mahal premises to offer ‘namaz’ in the early hours of the day, and the entry fee was suspended for two hours.

Earlier, the entry to the Taj Mahal used to remain free every Friday for the whole day, but after the orders from the Supreme Court, the Taj Mahal now remains close every Friday of the month and the day is used for conservation work by ASI.

Entry ticket is also suspended from 2 pm onwards on the first two days of the three-day annual ‘Urs’ of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. On the third day of ‘Urs’, the entry is free for the entire day.

AMU extends Eid greetings

The Eid prayer at the Aligarh Muslim University Jama Masjid will be offered on Tuesday at 8 am, while prayer for Ahl-e-Tash’ee will be held at 9 am, informed the Public Relation Office of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), through a press statement.

Earlier, extending greetings to AMU fraternity and fellow citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, vice-chancellor professor Tariq Mansoor wished everyone happiness, joy, good health and prosperity. The V-C prayed for the continued progress and welfare of the university and the country.

“May all of us walk in the doors of harmony, success, and happiness this Eid and find numerous reasons to make life more beautiful with peace and tranquillity, V-C said, in his message.