Taj Mahal entry to remain free for 2 hours for offering namaz on Eid
The entry to the Taj Mahal will remain free for two hours on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr for offering namaz at the mosque situated on its premises on Tuesday. This relaxation in ticket booking would be for two hours from 7 am to 9 am on Tuesday, subject to the sighting of the moon, clarified ASI officials.
Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Agra circle superintending archaeologist RK Patel issued a notification on Monday stating that the entry fee at Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr will be suspended for two hours from 7 am to 9 am.
“This relaxation is for offering namaz at a mosque within Taj Mahal premises on the day of Eid subject to the sighting of the moon. The booking offices at the gates of Taj Mahal will remain closed for this duration,” stated Patel.
It may be recalled that Taj Mahal gates had remained closed for namaz on Eid in 2020 and 2021, because of restrictions and curbs imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Traditionally ‘namaz’ has been offered at the mosque within the premises of the Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid for a long time. Thousands used to gather on Taj Mahal premises to offer ‘namaz’ in the early hours of the day, and the entry fee was suspended for two hours.
Earlier, the entry to the Taj Mahal used to remain free every Friday for the whole day, but after the orders from the Supreme Court, the Taj Mahal now remains close every Friday of the month and the day is used for conservation work by ASI.
Entry ticket is also suspended from 2 pm onwards on the first two days of the three-day annual ‘Urs’ of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. On the third day of ‘Urs’, the entry is free for the entire day.
AMU extends Eid greetings
The Eid prayer at the Aligarh Muslim University Jama Masjid will be offered on Tuesday at 8 am, while prayer for Ahl-e-Tash’ee will be held at 9 am, informed the Public Relation Office of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), through a press statement.
Earlier, extending greetings to AMU fraternity and fellow citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, vice-chancellor professor Tariq Mansoor wished everyone happiness, joy, good health and prosperity. The V-C prayed for the continued progress and welfare of the university and the country.
“May all of us walk in the doors of harmony, success, and happiness this Eid and find numerous reasons to make life more beautiful with peace and tranquillity, V-C said, in his message.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple to remain behind bars, next hearing on May 4
The Mumbai Sessions court heard Navneet and Ravi Rana's case on April 30. During that hearing, advocate Abad Ponda, who appeared for Navneet and Ravi, told the court that giving a call to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside a mosque would have been questionable, but the same in front of Matoshree “doesn't fan any communal tension”.
-
After a failed rape bid, neighbour strangles student in Meerut; held
A 16-year girl student was strangled to death inside her house by a neighbour in Batnaur village of Falawada police station of Meerut on Sunday. Police said the accused Rohit, 21, made an unsuccessful attempt to rape the victim, a class VIII student, before strangling her. The victim's cries alerted the villagers who arrived and broke upon the room where the accused was present. The accused was thrashed and handed over to the police.
-
Prayagraj all set for Eid festivities today
The city is all set for Eid celebrations on Tuesday. Due to the pandemic, Eid was celebrated with simplicity for the last two years. “Despite inflation, markets are abuzz with customers,” said a resident of Roshanbagh locality, Mohd Rizwan. Sunni Markji Ruyat-e-Hilal committee's head Mufti Mohd Mujahid Hussain Razvi along with Maulana Syed Raees Akhtar Habibi informed that Eid prayers will be held on Tuesday. Many were heard complaining about rising costs.
-
A floating restaurant to come up near boat club in Prayagraj
Residents of Sangam city and tourists visiting Prayagraj will soon be able to enjoy delicious cuisines in a floating restaurant at the Prayagraj Boat Club located on the banks of Yamuna. Besides, there will also be a yoga centre at the club along with water sports facilities. Officials of the Prayagraj Development Authority have started making preparations for upgrading the facilities at the boat club. PDA has decided to come up with a floating restaurant.
-
DU at 100: The chamber where Bhagat Singh was confined
On April 8, 1929, Bhagat Singh and BK Dutt threw a bomb into Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi 'to make the deaf hear'. Bhagat Singh was pronounced guilty on June 12, 1929. From July onwards Bhagat Singh and others were also tried in the Lahore Conspiracy Case. Under a special tribunal, Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev were pronounced guilty on October 7, 1930, and were hanged in Lahore on March 23, 1931.
