Home / Cities / Others / Take all steps to deal with Covid-19 outbreak: Yogi
others

Take all steps to deal with Covid-19 outbreak: Yogi

Instructing top health officials to activate surveillance teams to full capacity and to increase the number of beds for Covid-19 patients in hospitals, chief minister Yogi Adityanath told them to take all steps to deal with the outbreak of Covid-19 and its effective control, on Thursday
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Thursday. (HT Photo)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Instructing top health officials to activate surveillance teams to full capacity and to increase the number of beds for Covid-19 patients in hospitals, chief minister Yogi Adityanath told them to take all steps to deal with the outbreak of Covid-19 and its effective control, on Thursday.

Yogi reviewed preparations to deal with the third wave of Covid-19 in Varanasi. During the review, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma made a presentation about the efforts and preparations made to deal with the third wave.

The CM laid emphasis on increasing the speed of testing and investigation and directed officials to conduct more and more tests. Public awareness should be raised through loudspeakers and people should be made aware about the importance of wearing masks, and they should be asked to follow physical distancing.

All individuals between 15 and 18 years should be vaccinated, said Yogi.

Describing the rise in Covid-19 cases as a big challenge for election preparations, Yogi said that the police force has been specially told that they have to keep themselves safe and also play a role in the elections.

The chief minister offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath at Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out