Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Tarn Taran Cong leaders revolt against sitting party MLA
others

Tarn Taran Cong leaders revolt against sitting party MLA

Dr Agnihotri, a close associate of Captain Amarinder Singh, had won from the SAD bastion in 2017; claims leaders are unhappy as the party, previously, did not pay adequate attention to them
Congress leaders accused the sitting MLA of corruption; Dharambir has denied all charges as baseless. (HT FILE)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Tarn Taran Senior Congress leaders of Tarn Taran constituency have raised a banner of revolt against their own party MLA, Dr Dharambir Agnihotri, accusing him of corruption. Former chairman of Tarn Taran market committee Gurminder Singh Rataul, zila parishad member Munish Kumar alias Monu Cheema, former member of Pradesh Congress committee (PCC) Vijaypal Chaudhary are among two dozen Congress leaders and workers who gathered in Tarn Taran and demanded the incumbent MLA’s ouster from the party

“The MLA and his son Sandeep Agnihotri have looted the people of Tarn Taran, besides giving shelter to gangsters and the sand mafia. We don’t want the party to lose from Tarn Taran. Villagers are against him,” alleged Rataul, a close associate of former Union minister Manohar Singh Gill.

Dr Agnihotri, a close associate of Captain Amarinder Singh, had won from the SAD bastion in 2017. He has already been facing difficulty with other Congress leaders staking claim for the party ticket. These are Punjab Mandi Board vice-chairman Tejpreet Singh Peter, Awan Kumar, alias Sonu Cheema, and Davinder Singh, alias Lali Dhala.

Dr Agnihotri said, “These leaders are not happy, for the party didn’t give adequate honour to them. During the past two or three years, I have demanded a state-level post for Gurminder Singh Rataul from the chief minister office (CMO), but in vain. I hope for their support.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP