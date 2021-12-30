Tarn Taran Cong leaders revolt against sitting party MLA

Tarn Taran Senior Congress leaders of Tarn Taran constituency have raised a banner of revolt against their own party MLA, Dr Dharambir Agnihotri, accusing him of corruption. Former chairman of Tarn Taran market committee Gurminder Singh Rataul, zila parishad member Munish Kumar alias Monu Cheema, former member of Pradesh Congress committee (PCC) Vijaypal Chaudhary are among two dozen Congress leaders and workers who gathered in Tarn Taran and demanded the incumbent MLA’s ouster from the party

“The MLA and his son Sandeep Agnihotri have looted the people of Tarn Taran, besides giving shelter to gangsters and the sand mafia. We don’t want the party to lose from Tarn Taran. Villagers are against him,” alleged Rataul, a close associate of former Union minister Manohar Singh Gill.

Dr Agnihotri, a close associate of Captain Amarinder Singh, had won from the SAD bastion in 2017. He has already been facing difficulty with other Congress leaders staking claim for the party ticket. These are Punjab Mandi Board vice-chairman Tejpreet Singh Peter, Awan Kumar, alias Sonu Cheema, and Davinder Singh, alias Lali Dhala.

Dr Agnihotri said, “These leaders are not happy, for the party didn’t give adequate honour to them. During the past two or three years, I have demanded a state-level post for Gurminder Singh Rataul from the chief minister office (CMO), but in vain. I hope for their support.”