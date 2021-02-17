IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Taste of life: How an Italian barfi became a pop cultural icon in the Puneri peths
HT Image
HT Image
others

Taste of life: How an Italian barfi became a pop cultural icon in the Puneri peths

Around 1880, Federico Peliti, renowned Italian pastry chef and caterer living in India, went on a trip with a group of Italian friends to the island of Elephanta, a few miles from the coast of Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST

Around 1880, Federico Peliti, renowned Italian pastry chef and caterer living in India, went on a trip with a group of Italian friends to the island of Elephanta, a few miles from the coast of Mumbai. Known for his ability to serve a perfect lunch anywhere, he had brought with him everything he needed to prepare a grand feast on the island.

He took a photograph which portrayed him in the company of his wife, his guests and some of the Indian servants against the backdrop of the island’s rupestrian temples. The element that strikes the most in this photograph is the presence of two male figures in the centre mimicking the typical Neapolitan gesture of eating spaghetti, pulling it up with their hands.

Before the nineteenth century, the stereotype of Italians eating pasta was already widespread outside Italy. The stereotype, as it normally happens, was constructed by non-Italians, to identify and in some way mock the newcomers and their “strange” eating habits.

However, the situation of the Italians in India was poles apart from that of their compatriots who immigrated to, say, America. In Anglo-Indian society, Italians were associated with a completely different food – sweets. And they were well aware that they were often identified with their pastry shops in Calcutta, Bombay and Poona.

Therefore, a choice of pasta as a metaphor for Italian identity, as can be seen from the photograph by Peliti, can be attributed to the perception that Italians had of themselves and of their food culture, and to the desire to represent themselves and therefore, stand out through it, in India.

Food acts as an essential cultural symbol on an individual as well as collective level. In India, the Italian confectioners were never a part of large or small local communities, hence, they were able to fully reproduce the food of their motherland. Since their clientele mostly comprised Europeans and the Indian elite, they and their pastry shops and restaurants were largely unknown to the natives.

An exception to this was Enrico Muratore. While several celebrities like V Shantaram, Vishram Bedekar, PK Atre would regularly dine at Muratore’s, it was out of bounds for most of the population of Poona living in the peths. Still, Muratore and his pastries became part of the local pop culture in the first half of the 20th century.

Muratore was an Italian migrant who started his confectionery and bakery on Main Street in Camp around 1898. He soon expanded his business to start a restaurant on the same premises and later shifted to East Street where Kwality restaurant and Kayani bakery are located today.

Muratore was of course known for his confections and these confections became a symbol of “liberal, progressive, Western, and hence anti-religion and anti-national values”, as perceived by the locals.

“Usha”, a Marathi magazine published from Mumbai, carried a short story written by one “Balwant Gopal” in February, 1932. The hero of this story travels to Germany to study. Upon his return to Poona after spending a few years in Berlin, his father insists that he travel to Nashik and perform certain religious rituals to “purify” himself. His wife refuses to talk to him till he seeks atonement (crossing the ocean, eating non-vegetarian food being the sins!).

Our hero refuses. He quotes GG Agarkar and MG Ranade, the early Indian progressives. His father, a staunch follower of Tilak, reminds him of the virtues of “true Indian values”. He is finally made to leave his house when his father finds out that his son has been secretly dining at Muratore’s twice a week. The story ends by cautioning the readers about the perils of “Western” education and popularity of European and Irani restaurants.

While a few other stories published in Marathi magazines like “Kirloskar”, “Mouj” and “Vasudha” mentioned Muratore and linked it with “liberal and Western” values, the real claim to fame (or notoriety!) was the mention of “Muratorechi barfi” (Muratore’s pastry) in songs specially composed for Ganeshotsav in Poona.

The famed Ganesh festival in the early part of the last century was also known for its several song and dance troupes, known as Ganpati Mele. Children and young men who were part of these groups would sing songs and dance during the ten days of the festival.

The songs were meant to inculcate patriotism and valour in the hearts and minds of the young and the old and make them aware of certain social issues. The songs often ridiculed and denigrated women who sought education, young men who frequented clubs and restaurants, widows who remarried, and progressive, liberal leaders like GK Gokhale and Pherozeshah Mehta.

I have come across six songs sung by Shilimkar mela, Navtarun mela and Gopal mela which chided youth for embracing “modern” values. The youth in these songs all had a thing for “Muratorechi barfi’”. As the songs suggested, these young men espoused liberal values and hence, were anti-national. That the pastry baked by an Italian confectioner would be called by an indigenous name (barfi) and would symbolise values which went against popular, conservative beliefs is truly interesting.

But, this is not the only interesting story about E Muratore and his restaurant. The Second World War triggered a chain of events that resulted in Muratore shutting down a few years after India gained independence. That story is for next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
others

Farmers’ protest: Sugarcane hub western Maharashtra remains largely silent

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The critics of the farmers’ protest have often pointed out the benefits of contract farming, which is in existence in Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer Somnath Aher at his wheat farm in Dindori, Nashik (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Farmer Somnath Aher at his wheat farm in Dindori, Nashik (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Farm stir: In north Maharashtra, farmers divided over pvt traders, contract farming

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Farmers in the region are largely unaware of the three laws. They are more troubled by local issues which they face on a daily basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
others

Farm laws stir: At Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, farmers wary of private traders

By Pradip Kumar Maitra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Farmers at Vidarbha worry that the new laws would lead to the end of wholesale markets and guaranteed prices, leaving them with no backup
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Architects, urban design students to help PMC beautify roads

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
PUNE Architects, urban design students and practitioners will help the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) beautify the city’s roads
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Youth suffers burn injuries in minor explosion due to high tension wires

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
PUNE Lahu Renuse (19), a first-year BCom student, sustained severe injuries after two high tension wires left open and unattended by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) authorities between Gajanan Maharaj chowk and Dattawadi police station resulted in a minor explosion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Grape festival to be held in Junnar from February 19 to 21

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE The state government’s tourism department will host a three-day grape festival in Junnar, one of the tourism destinations in Maharashtra from February 19 to 21
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

State sanctions 33.50 crore to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Manali, Shimla

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE In a bid to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Shimla and Manali, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has sanctioned 33
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Taste of life: How an Italian barfi became a pop cultural icon in the Puneri peths

By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Around 1880, Federico Peliti, renowned Italian pastry chef and caterer living in India, went on a trip with a group of Italian friends to the island of Elephanta, a few miles from the coast of Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Police say activists were preparing a second toolkit but could not execute it

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said the activists involved in the creation of a social media toolkit on the ongoing farmers’ protests prepared a second document to organise a Twitter storm aimed at “creating unrest” in Delhi on February 4 and 5 with hashtags related to the violence during January 26 tractor rally, but could not execute it
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man who ran a YouTube news channel found shot dead in west Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
New Delhi: A 34-year-old man who ran a YouTube channel for local news and also worked as a housekeeper in a housing society was found shot dead in a street in west Delhi’s Bharat Vihar, close to Dwarka, in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gurugram air ‘very poor’, situation likely to persist till weekend

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Gurugram: The air quality in Gurugram remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 330 on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Chandni Chowk to be revamped by March-end

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Work on the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk is likely to be completed by March 31, said officials of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the agency which is overseeing the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Red Fort violence: Car AC mechanic held from Delhi

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
New Delhi: A 30-year-old car air-conditioning mechanic from north-west Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar was arrested for swinging swords and dancing with the weapons at the Red Fort on Republic Day, acts that “motivated” protesters to cause “more mayhem” at the monument, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Air ‘very poor’ across Ghaziabad, Noida for third day

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Noida: The average air quality across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida was recorded “very poor” on Wednesday for a third day in a row
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sutradhara’s tales: Pune’s Roman connection… bangles offer the clue!

By Saili K Palande-Datar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Reading about my claims of Stonehenges in Pune and now Pune’s Roman’s connections would leave many of you in disbelief… Is the Sutradhara of Pune’s story bluffing to keep up the interest in mundane finds from pits, you may wonder? Certainly not! But, do indulge me for a while as we contextualise the humble findings from the salvage excavations that we talked about in the last column
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP