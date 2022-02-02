Teen vax shortage: State accuses dist admin of uneven distribution of Covaxin

PUNE For the past three days, the city has been facing an extreme shortage of Covaxin doses, used for vaccinatios in age group of 15-18 years of age. Most vaccination centres have been shut and beneficiaries are being turned away. Teen vaccination started from January 5, and so most beneficiaries who got their first dose are now also available for their second, as the gap between two doses for Covaxin is 28 to 45 days. However, while the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) says that it awaits stock, the state says that Pune district has about 100,000 doses of the vaccine in storage.

As schools and colleges are reopening, many parents and students want to get the vaccine. As of now only Covaxin has been approved in India for the 15-18 age group.

As per PMC health department, on Monday, January 31, only 768 beneficiaries got the shot at 331 vaccination centrws. Of the estimated 250,000 beneficiaries under the 15-18 age group, as of January 31, 84,257 have got the shot.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC’s immunisation officer said, “It is true that we have not received any vaccines in the past three days and we are running the vaccination centres with the available stock in our pipeline. We are hoping to get some doses on Wednesday from the state.”

However, while the PMC is blaming the state for the shortage, state authorities claim that there is absolutely no shortage and in fact there is an uneven distribution of vaccines at the ground level by the district administration. Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer said, “There is absolutely no shortage of the vaccine with the state. We distribute the vaccine to the entire circle and the respective administration then divides it among multiple administrative agencies. The state has about 12,00,000 doses in the pipeline. As per our records Pune district, including PMC, PCMC and also Pune rural has about 103,100 doses as of Wednesday morning and we can also see that most of the stock is with the district health office.”

“The ground level distribution is being done unevenly. If there is a shortage or rise in demand from one area then the vaccine should be redistributed accordingly. There is absolutely no question of shortage on our behalf but the Pune administration on ground needs to readjust its stock and provide where there is more demand for the vaccine.”

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health services, Pune circle said, “It is not a question of any uneven distribution, but the demand for Covaxin has gone up exponentially in the past one month. We will distribute the stock to all the authorities on Wednesday. On Tuesday about 450 doses were administered, which is a low number, however, the problem is with the political demand as some centres are kept running while others do not get the stock.”

The city is already lagging when it comes to teen vaccination which was also pointed out by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during Saturday’s weekly Covid-19 review meeting. Pune city has been able to vaccinate close to 33% of its eligible teen beneficiaries with the first shot of the vaccine, while in rural pockets, of the 2,11,000 beneficiaries, 1,82,000 have got the first dose, which is about 86%.