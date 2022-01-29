Telangana Congress chief seeks probe on marriage of Ias officer’s daughter

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and parliament member A Revanth Reddy on Friday demanded a judicial probe into the reports that a senior IAS officer had allegedly made a major contracting firm pay for the expenses of his daughter’s marriage last month.

Reddy was referring to an investigative report carried by a news website, The News Minute, saying that the expenses for the five-star wedding ceremony of Telangana special chief secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar’s daughter, held between December 17 and 21 in Hyderabad, were borne by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), allegedly through its shell companies.

“The allegations are of highly serious nature and cannot be dismissed without a probe as the MEIL is constructing massive power substations and transmission lines worth several hundred crores for the prestigious Kaleshwaram project of ₹1.15 Lakh crore and Rajat Kumar is heading the department,” Reddy said in a letter to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He reminded that the chief minister himself was holding the irrigation portfolio and hence, owed an explanation to the allegations. “It is shocking that even 48 hours after the publication of the report, there was no denial or clarification from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO),” he said.

Quoting the news report, the PCC chief said two top executives of the MEIL were closely involved in booking venues at three hotels of Taj Group in Hyderabad and undertaking other liaison woks for the wedding of Rajat Kumar’s daughter. They used their company email IDs and also a dummy email ID for the correspondence with the hotel management, he pointed out.

“I request you to kindly order a judicial probe into the allegations to ascertain the nexus between Rajat Kumar and MEIL. It must be clarified whether Rajat Kumar took favours by making the MEIL or its shell companies or other companies pay his private bills. What favours did he return to those companies by making them pay bills of over ₹50 Lakh?” he asked.

Revanth said even if the allegations are false, the chief minister must ask Rajat Kumar to reveal the sources of money which was paid for the exorbitant bills. “If the allegations are true, a case of corruption should be booked against Rajat Kumar and other officials involved in the wedding planning,” he demanded.

HT tried to contact TRS spokesman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to get his comment. He did not respond to calls.