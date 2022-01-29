Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Telangana to form specialised cell to tackle narcotics menace
others

Telangana to form specialised cell to tackle narcotics menace

The chief minister, who held a high-level meeting with top police and excise department officials, asked director general of police M Mahender Reddy to take steps in this regard.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao said the new state-of-the-art specialised unit will operate exclusively against the drug abuse, on the lines of Greyhounds, a specialised police force that exclusively deals with Maoist menace. (Agency)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 12:52 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced establishment of an exclusive counter-intelligence cell with 1,000 well-trained personnel drawn from police and excise departments to deal with narcotics menace in the state.

The chief minister, who held a high-level meeting with top police and excise department officials, asked director general of police M Mahender Reddy to take steps in this regard.

He said the new state-of-the-art specialised unit will operate exclusively against the drug abuse, on the lines of Greyhounds, a specialised police force that exclusively deals with Maoist menace.

KCR, as the CM is popularly addressed, said the new counter-intelligence cell will be equipped with latest technology and training. Special incentives like awards, rewards, accelerated promotions and other benefits will be provided to the officers who display exemplary services in drug control. “There is no dearth of funds in setting up the new outfit,” he said.

The chief minister said the new counter-intelligence cell forces should use sophisticated weapons as well as latest technology to tackle the drug mafia.

RELATED STORIES

He suggested that a team of Telangana police officers be formed to study policies adopted by Scotland Yard police, Punjab police and others with best drug control methods to identify and apprehend drug offenders.

He wanted authorities to eradicate the social evil from the state by encouraging citizen participation and also initiate stringent action against the culprits.

Stating that narcotics have become a big menace to the state and the country, the chief minister said the issue should be tackled by adopting a multi-pronged approach. He asked police to take stringent action against those involved in drug abuse. They should track the sources of drugs, right from production, transport and supply chain.

He said authorities should identify those who are addicted to drugs and take steps for their de-addiction with the help of their family. He directed police officers to seek community participation in drugs control and organise awareness programmes with village heads, teachers, lecturers and students in this regard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP