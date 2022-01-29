Home / Cities / Others / Telangana to form specialised cell to tackle narcotics menace
others

Telangana to form specialised cell to tackle narcotics menace

The chief minister, who held a high-level meeting with top police and excise department officials, asked director general of police M Mahender Reddy to take steps in this regard.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao said the new state-of-the-art specialised unit will operate exclusively against the drug abuse, on the lines of Greyhounds, a specialised police force that exclusively deals with Maoist menace. (Agency)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao said the new state-of-the-art specialised unit will operate exclusively against the drug abuse, on the lines of Greyhounds, a specialised police force that exclusively deals with Maoist menace. (Agency)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced establishment of an exclusive counter-intelligence cell with 1,000 well-trained personnel drawn from police and excise departments to deal with narcotics menace in the state.

The chief minister, who held a high-level meeting with top police and excise department officials, asked director general of police M Mahender Reddy to take steps in this regard.

He said the new state-of-the-art specialised unit will operate exclusively against the drug abuse, on the lines of Greyhounds, a specialised police force that exclusively deals with Maoist menace.

KCR, as the CM is popularly addressed, said the new counter-intelligence cell will be equipped with latest technology and training. Special incentives like awards, rewards, accelerated promotions and other benefits will be provided to the officers who display exemplary services in drug control. “There is no dearth of funds in setting up the new outfit,” he said.

The chief minister said the new counter-intelligence cell forces should use sophisticated weapons as well as latest technology to tackle the drug mafia.

He suggested that a team of Telangana police officers be formed to study policies adopted by Scotland Yard police, Punjab police and others with best drug control methods to identify and apprehend drug offenders.

He wanted authorities to eradicate the social evil from the state by encouraging citizen participation and also initiate stringent action against the culprits.

Stating that narcotics have become a big menace to the state and the country, the chief minister said the issue should be tackled by adopting a multi-pronged approach. He asked police to take stringent action against those involved in drug abuse. They should track the sources of drugs, right from production, transport and supply chain.

He said authorities should identify those who are addicted to drugs and take steps for their de-addiction with the help of their family. He directed police officers to seek community participation in drugs control and organise awareness programmes with village heads, teachers, lecturers and students in this regard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out