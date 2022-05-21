Temples, mosques donate extra loudspeakers to educational institutions

With ongoing drive against unauthorised use of loudspeakers in the state, many places of worship have voluntarily removed the loudspeakers in the Sangam city.

Now, the religious heads of such temples and mosques are donating these extra loudspeakers to the educational institutions. They will be used at schools during assemblies and other functions including sports etc.

The managing committees of many mosques and temples have themselves taken down extra loudspeakers as they were causing unnecessary sound pollution. Loudspeakers of over one and half dozen religious places were removed after it was decided that a joint initiative may help curb sound pollution.

On Wednesday, Imam of Shahi mosque at Bahadurganj locality, Ali Miya, handed over a loudspeaker to manager of Noor Jahan Intermediate College, Haji Ashfaq, in the presence of circle officer Shahganj Satyendra Kumar Tiwari.

Ali Miya said the additional loudspeaker would now be used for promoting educational activities.

Similarly, additional loudspeaker removed from Kalyani Devi temple of Old City area has been donated to Durga Prasad Shastri school located in Daraganj by Mahant Sushil Pathak.

Mandir Samiti chairman Sushil Pathak said he took the initiative after an appeal made by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. After the instructions of the court, CM Yogi had asked the religious heads to remove extra loudspeakers. Loudspeakers from many temples and mosques were taken out while volume of loudspeakers of many religious places was lowered.

Management of other temples and mosques are also following their examples and are pulling down additional loudspeakers. Some of them have also handed over these additional loudspeakers to the city police.

The police and district administration officials are also visiting prominent religious places and are encouraging religious heads to take down extra loudspeakers to prevent violation of sound pollution norms.