Temples, mosques donate extra loudspeakers to educational institutions
With ongoing drive against unauthorised use of loudspeakers in the state, many places of worship have voluntarily removed the loudspeakers in the Sangam city.
Now, the religious heads of such temples and mosques are donating these extra loudspeakers to the educational institutions. They will be used at schools during assemblies and other functions including sports etc.
The managing committees of many mosques and temples have themselves taken down extra loudspeakers as they were causing unnecessary sound pollution. Loudspeakers of over one and half dozen religious places were removed after it was decided that a joint initiative may help curb sound pollution.
On Wednesday, Imam of Shahi mosque at Bahadurganj locality, Ali Miya, handed over a loudspeaker to manager of Noor Jahan Intermediate College, Haji Ashfaq, in the presence of circle officer Shahganj Satyendra Kumar Tiwari.
Ali Miya said the additional loudspeaker would now be used for promoting educational activities.
Similarly, additional loudspeaker removed from Kalyani Devi temple of Old City area has been donated to Durga Prasad Shastri school located in Daraganj by Mahant Sushil Pathak.
Mandir Samiti chairman Sushil Pathak said he took the initiative after an appeal made by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. After the instructions of the court, CM Yogi had asked the religious heads to remove extra loudspeakers. Loudspeakers from many temples and mosques were taken out while volume of loudspeakers of many religious places was lowered.
Management of other temples and mosques are also following their examples and are pulling down additional loudspeakers. Some of them have also handed over these additional loudspeakers to the city police.
The police and district administration officials are also visiting prominent religious places and are encouraging religious heads to take down extra loudspeakers to prevent violation of sound pollution norms.
-
Delhi University professor held for social media post on Gyanvapi
Delhi University professor Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday in connection with a case registered against him North Delhi's cyber police station. He was booked for allegedly making a reportedly objectionable social media post. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the arrest. The professor's social media post referred to claims of a Shivling been found at the Gyanvapi mosque.
-
Gehlot dials Mann for quick repair of Sirhind canal
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday spoke to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over the phone, requesting him to get the repair of the damaged portion of the Sirhind canal done. Gehlot made Mann aware of problems faced in Rajasthan after part of the Sirhind canal was damaged on April 1. He said Bhagwant Mann assured him that efforts will be made to complete the repair work at the earliest.
-
Prayagraj SSP announces cash reward on arrest of Jackie gang members
SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar announced a reward of ₹25,000 each on three absconding members of notorious Jackie gang along with the person who was sheltering them at his house in Naini area recently. SSP Ajay Kumar said ₹25,000 cash reward has been announced on arrest of one the infamous betting racket kingpin of the district, Pankaj Singh. A native of Chitrakoot, Pankaj Singh has half a dozen cases lodged against him.
-
Three held for intruding into army area, clicking photos in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: Three men were nabbed after they intruded into the army area and clicked photos and made videos using their mobile phones in Ludhiana's Sidhwan Bet. The army handed over the trio to police. The Sidhwan Bet police have registered an FIR against Harpreet Singh, Ashdeep Singh of Salempur village in Ludhiana and Rajan Kumar of Bihar. When they were recording videos using their smartphones, armymen nabbed them. The police are scanning their mobile phones.
-
After HC orders, govt transfers Hoshiarpur civil surgeon, medical officer
Hoshiarpur: On the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the state health department has shifted two medical officers out of the district as they had been constantly fighting legal and administrative battles against each other. The government has transferred district health officer Lakhvir Singh, who was given additional charge of civil surgeon only a few days ago, to Gurdaspur, and medical officer Parminder Singh to Pathankot.
