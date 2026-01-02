Tension in Kushinagar after daylight murder; four arrested

Tension gripped parts of Kushinagar district on Thursday following the daylight stabbing and subsequent death of a 23-year-old youth, Nishant Singh, in Judwania village under the Gobhir Rahi police station area. For representation only

According to police officials, the incident stemmed from an old rivalry between two groups. Nishant Singh, a resident of Amba Pur Naukata Tola, was attacked on Wednesday while he was on his way to Kasya on a motorcycle. He was allegedly intercepted by the main accused, with whom he had a long-standing dispute. During the confrontation, Nishant was stabbed in the abdomen and critically injured.

He was initially rushed to the Community Health Centre in Kasya and later referred to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning.

Following his death, tension escalated in the area. Enraged family members and villagers staged a road blockade and attempted to vandalise the house of the accused, prompting heavy police deployment to maintain law and order.

Circle officer Kundan Singh confirmed that four accused, including one youth from the minority community, have been arrested in connection with the case. Additional superintendent of police, Kushinagar, Siddharth Verma stated that a murder case has been registered based on the complaint of the victim’s family.

“The main accused, identified as Naushad Ansari, has been arrested. The matter is being investigated from all angles, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

A large police force has been deployed in the area to prevent further unrest. Authorities have appealed to the public to maintain peace and assured that the situation is under control and the investigation is progressing swiftly.