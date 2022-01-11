Tepid response to booster dose drive in Gurugram

The Gurugram health department on Monday started administering the precautionary (booster) dose of Covid-19 vaccine for health care workers, front line workers and senior citizens across over 70 vaccination centres in the district. However, only 18% of the vaccination target was achieved on the first day, according to data from the department.

On Monday, 2,498 booster doses were administered, while 13,190 slots were available across different vaccination sites in the district. Of the total 2,498 doses, 1,083 were administered to senior citizens in the district, the data shows.

Around 40,000 people, who have completed nine months since their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, are eligible for the booster dose in the district, health officials said.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram, said, “It takes some time for the vaccination pace to pick up. Also, as cases are increasing, it could be possible that senior citizens are afraid of coming out and getting the vaccine. I request everyone who is eligible to come forward and take the dose at the earliest.”

The deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg, along with the CMO and other doctors, also took the booster dose on Monday.

“There has been an increase in the Covid-19 cases in the past few days, but it is a matter of relief that hospitalisation is relatively less. The district administration is continuously monitoring the situation in terms of availability of Covid beds, oxygen, and medicines. The vaccination campaign is also being run vigorously in the district, and all those who are eligible for vaccination must come forward and take the shot,” said Garg.

Some people also faced issues as they did not remember which mobile phone number they used for registration while getting their first and second doses, the officials said.

Meanwhile, many senior citizens at the vaccination centres came forward to take the booster dose.

Jaspreet Kalra, a 71-year-old beneficiary who took the booster dose at the community health centre in Sector 4, said, “I had received an SMS that I am eligible for the booster dose, so I came on the first day itself. The booster dose is required as cases are continuously increasing.”

But many had doubts on whether they are eligible for the precautionary dose. Dr Anil Bansal, another senior citizen, visited a polyclinic in Sector 31 on Monday and learnt that he will be eligible for the third dose next week, when his 39 weeks since the second dose will get completed.

“As of Monday, only those who have received their second dose before April 13 last year are eligible for the booster dose. I was not able to check it online. I will take the vaccine next week,” said Bansal.

Meanwhile, doctors and health care workers who received the booster dose on Monday appealed to people to come forward and get the third dose as it will help built antibodies and fight the third wave of the pandemic.

Radha Choudhary, a health care worker at Wazirabad primary health centre, who had received the first dose of vaccine in the district in January last year, took her booster dose on Monday.

“I have been advised to monitor my health for the next few days. In case, one gets fever after taking the vaccine, then they must consult a doctor. But everyone must get vaccinated, it is all the more important as Covid-19 cases are increasing again,” said Choudhary.

Dr Sushila Kataria from Medanta hospital, who got vaccinated along with the CMO and deputy commissioner, said, “Those who are eligible for the booster dose should visit their nearest vaccination centre and get the vaccine. Be sure to get a booster dose as the vaccine increases the immunity of a person. Along with taking the vaccine, people must wear a face mask and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.”

A total of 23,086 doses were administered on Monday, including 11,522 first doses and 9,066 second doses, the data shows. With this, over 4.52 million doses have been administered in the Gurugram district till now. On Monday, 5016 children were vaccinated in the district, of whom 4,906 received their first dose in government centres and 110 in private vaccination centres.