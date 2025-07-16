Hyderabad, The Telangana High Court has directed the authorities to provide protection to a man who was threatened by a group of people for opening a beauty parlour as he did not belong to the barber community. T'gana HC directs police to provide security to man belonging to other community to run barber shop

The court on Tuesday also directed the police to investigate the case and take necessary action against those involved in it.

Feroz Khan, the petitioner, informed the court that he had opened a small men's and women's beauty parlour business on June 21, 2025 at Vikarabad town near Hyderabad and a group of about 60-70 people came to the parlour on the same day and started threatening him.

They said, "How dare you run a saloon shop being a non-Mangali' ," and attacked him using "filthy language" and threatened with dire consequences, he told the court.

The petitioner further contended that no action had been taken though he had lodged a complaint with the police on the same day and sought taking the necessary action against the persons named in the complaint and others who attacked his business premises.

The High Court took on record the submission of Government Pleader for Home that authorities would take steps to ensure that no law and order situation arises and there is no obstruction to the petitioner to carry on his business.

"... this Court is of the view that the authorities are to be directed to maintain a point book at the petitioner’s subject business premises for a period of one month and ensure that mobile vehicle of the -police station visit the said premises every three hours during business hours in order to ensure that there is no disturbance to the conduct of business by the petitioner and also to ensure safety to the petitioner," the court said in its order.

