Thane police, forest, civic authorities take all steps to ensure smooth entry into New Year

All departments of Thane city are set for a smooth New Year celebration on Friday, and would jump into action swiftly to prevent any stopping any nuisance on the New Year eve.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thane police and forest officials have issued several rules and regulations regarding the New Year celebrations. The forest department has banned any kind of party at Yeoor forest area. Thane city police have kept strict checks at the entry points of Yeoor and other entries of Thane city. Thane Municipal Corporation’s special teams are set to keep an eye on restaurants and public places.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), forest officials and Thane police officials have formed teams to keep eye on people who are visiting Yeoor forest area of Thane.

An officer from the forest department said, “No one is allowed to party at Yeoor. If anyone is found doing the same, we will immediately file a case against them under the Forest Act. A team of officers will be there at seven different entry and exit points of the forest area of Thane. No one is allowed to burst crackers near the forest area. With the help of Thane police officials, we have kept checks everywhere.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All Thane police officials are set for the New Year bandobast across Thane, with traffic police teams positioned to nab rule flouters. All entry points to the city and the suburbs will have checkpoints. Thane’s traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police, B Patil said, “We started taking action against the traffic rule flouters since December 1, but on Thursday we had kept ‘No Challan Day’ to create awareness among the motorists about the new traffic challan fee system and their pending payments so that they may try to control their rule-breaking acts on December 31. Our traffic police, along with local police, will be at every important checkpoint on the New Year eve to check drunk-and-drive cases. We will be strictly taking action against them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thane municipal commissioner, Vipin Sharma, also ordered every additional commissioner to form patrolling teams to keep checks on hotels, restaurants and other public places.

Additional commissioner, Sandip Malvi, said, “The government has allowed restaurants to be open till 11pm and restaurants till 12 midnight. Therefore, they should not extend their time limit. To keep a check on them, we have formed teams in every ward to keep check on them. Also, our teams will make sure that crowds don’t gather in public places beyond 9pm and will also take action against people who do not wear masks.”