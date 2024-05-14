The Aligarh Journal of English Studies relaunched after 14 yrs

The Aligarh Journal of English Studies, started in 1976 by the distinguished literary critic, bilingual author and editor Prof Asloob Ahmad Ansari, former professor of English at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), was relaunched after a gap of 14 years in a ceremony at the Department of English, AMU. AMU VC and professors at the relaunch of the journal. (HT)

Renowned litterateurs paid tributes to Prof Ansari and discussed the “role of university journals in institutionalisation of English studies in India”.

AMU vice chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon formally released two volumes of The Aligarh Journal of English Studies, a peer-reviewed journal, in her office on Monday and appreciated the relentless efforts of the editor Prof Mohammad Asim Siddiqui, chairperson, department of English, and the editorial board members.

As a part of the revival, more than 45 previous volumes of the journal were digitized and two volumes of the journal - a retrospective issue carrying selected articles from the older volumes and a current issue carrying fresh articles and book reviews- were released on the occasion.

Highlighting Prof Ansari’s contributions in the field of English literature, criticism and editing, Prof Akhshaya Kumar, department of English, Punjab University, Chandigarh, recollected his early memories of the Aligarh Journal of English Studies and remarked that a journal offers a different space of exploration.

Earlier, Prof Mohammad Asim Siddiqui, chairperson, department of English, AMU welcomed the dignitaries and attendees. He discussed the contents of the journal and their relevance in the English studies. Referring to Ramayana’s theme of the victory of the good over evil and the motif of 14-year exile, he hoped that the journal’s revival after 14 long years will rekindle the same spirit for the journal as used to be.