Third day: Students continue protest for online exams at Allahabad University

PRAYAGRAJ: Opposing the decision of Allahabad University (AU) authorities to conduct annual exams in offline mode, a large number of students of the arts faculty continued their protest for the third consecutive day on Friday. They were demanding that annual exams be held in an online mode.

The protesting students locked all the entry gates of the arts faculty that houses the main administrative offices of the central university, including the vice-chancellor’s office. However, they allowed the smaller gate located besides the Library gate to remain open, but only for the students.

While scores of students were protesting, there were also many who preferred to sit at the reading halls of the central library, which remained whole day open for the students.

Friday’s protest was staged in front of the office of the dean student welfare (DSW)’s office located on the arts campus. From early morning, the number of protestors continued to swell as the day passed. These protesting students were addressed by the student leaders and common students alike.

The focus of their speeches was that since the teaching for the current academic session was adversely affected and many teachers had not taken classes even in online mode, how can the students be asked to appear in the exams in offline mode. The students were carrying placards highlighting their demands for online exams.

The campus also witnessed heavy deployment of police force along with PAC personnel. However, since the entire protest was peaceful, no untoward incident was reported.

Last week, following the meeting of the examination committee, the Controller of Examinations Prof Ramendra Kumar Singh had informed that AU would be conducting the graduation second and third year examinations in offline mode from April 22. Examinations of the first semester of PG courses are to be held offline from the first week of May.

At the same time when students were protesting at the DSW office, a large number of their counterparts attended their classes, being held in the offline mode in different departments.

AU PRO, Prof Jaya Kapoor said, “Amidst an attempt by a fringe group of students to agitate against offline examinations, AU functioned smoothly and the vice chancellor visited different departments of the science faculty and inspected the classes conducted in an offline mode”.

She adds, “The teachers are leaving no stone unturned to compensate for the losses in offline teaching due to the pandemic and the decision to increase the working days extending into Saturday is welcomed by all. “AU is committed to complete the courses before the final examination which will be taken in an offline mode,” said the PRO.