‘Threat from Meiteis’: Kuki body says will seal Churachandpur district for 2 weeks

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an umbrella organisation of the tribal Kuki groups in Manipur’s Churachandpur, said that they have decided to seal the district borders for two weeks, preventing entry and exit of non-tribals during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities first broke out on May 3 (File Photo)

“All the borders within Lamka (Churachandpur) district and Manipur (Bishnupur district) will be sealed for security reasons,” ITLF stated in a notice, adding that they had inputs about the threat from Meitei groups during the Christmas season.

The decision will come into force from December 23 and will continue till January 5, said the group.

The statement came two days after the bodies of 87 Kuki-Zo victims of the ongoing ethnic clashes were buried at one location in Churachandpur district and following recent clashes that erupted earlier this week.

On Thursday, a public notice was issued by the state home department stating that the Imphal – Kangpokpi – Mao Highway and the Imphal Bishnupur – Churachandpur Highway are operational and open for use by all.

“For convenience and security of the people using the highways, additional security forces have been deployed,” the order read. The move will be effective from Saturday.

Kuki groups in Kangpokpi (another Kuki majority district) also expressed displeasure with the move and stated that it was an attempt by the government to show things are normal in Manipur.

On Monday (December 18), the authorities in Churachanpur district once again imposed a curfew till February 18 after fresh violence erupted in which 30 people were injured in the district dominated by the Kuki-Zomi tribes.

The ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki community that erupted on May 3 have resulted in at least 196 deaths and displaced around 50,000.

According to the police, Churachandpur has been one of the hotspots of violence in the past seven months and security is always on alert to prevent any violence and law and order issues.

Earlier this month, the ITLF issued an appeal to people in the strife-torn state to celebrate Christmas and New Year without much fanfare due to the ongoing situation and as a mark of respect to those killed and injured. The majority of Kuki and Zomi people are Christians.

