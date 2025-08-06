Three boys drown, two rescued while bathing in swollen rivers in Prayagraj

Five boys drowned while bathing in floodwaters on Tuesday in two separate incidents in the Prayagraj’s Tharwai region near the Bheem Kunda Temple in Mansaita and near Ganja village under the Airport police station limits. NDRF personnel rescue alive a person after he drowned following an increase in the water level of Ganga river, in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (PTI)

In the first incident, five boys were bathing in the swollen Ganga near the Bheem Kunda Temple around 11.15 am when they suddenly ventured into deep water and began to drown.

Hearing their cries, villagers rushed to help and managed to rescue two of them— 14-year-old Shivam Pal and 10-year-old Aman. However, the other three including 15-year-old Shashank Pal, 16-year-old Utkarsh Pal, and 15-year-old Abhishek Pal drowned.

A rescue operation was launched immediately.

Teams from the police, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), and local authorities, including DCP (trans-Ganga) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat and ADM (Administration) Pooja Mishra, reached the site. After nearly three hours, the bodies of the three boys were recovered. Their families also arrived at the scene.

In another incident, 18-year-old Suraj Kumar from Pantarwa village under the Puramufti police station limits went to bathe in the Sarsur Khaderi river near Ganja village with his 12-year-old cousin Gulshan. Both boys reportedly drowned in the deep waters. Upon receiving the news, family members rushed to the spot. As of late evening, search efforts by the police and local divers were still ongoing.