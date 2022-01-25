Three cops suspended over death of 17-year-old boy in Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri: Superintendent of police (SP), Kheri, Sanjiv Suman on Monday suspended three cops in connection with the mysterious death of a 17-year-old boy in Sampurnanagar Kotwali area on Sunday.

The family members of the deceased had accused the three cops-- sub inspector Vipin Kumar Singh, constables Mahendra Kumar and Sachin Kumar posted at Khajuriya police outpost of beating the boy on January 19, leading to his death at a hospital. During the day, Kheri SP Sanjiv Suman issued a press release informing suspension of the three cops on allegations of the family members.

Meanwhile, postmortem examination of the body was carried out on Monday morning. A senior police officer, citing the postmortem report, said, “The report described the cause of death as septicaemia. No major ante mortem injuries on the body except abrasion marks on the knee and sole of a foot were found during the examination.”

The deceased boy was a resident of a village under Sampurnanagar Kotwali area had died in mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

Kheri SP Sanjiv Suman along with ASP Arun Kumar Singh rushed to the spot on Sunday, and talked to aggrieved family members. They assured them of impartial inquiry into the case and stern action against those found guilty.