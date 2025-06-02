Three criminals caught after police encounters in Jaunpur

– Three criminals were arrested in separate police encounters in Jaunpur district during the early hours of Monday. The encounters took place under Khetasarai, Jalalpur, and Line Bazar police station areas. Police recovered a pistol, three empty shells, and a motorcycle. Four cases are registered against him in different police stations in the district. (For representation only)

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Manish Yadav from Khetasarai, Kishan Saroj from Jalalpur, and Naseem Ahmad, also known as Kallu Kankali, from Line Bazar.

In the Khetasarai area, police spotted a suspicious bike rider near Bhudkuda village. When asked to stop, the rider tried to run over a police officer and fled. The outpost in-charge informed the station officer, and the team followed the rider. He was surrounded near a school and started firing at the police. Police returned fire and injured the man in the left leg.

He was caught and taken to the government hospital in Sondhi. He was identified as Manish Yadav, a resident of Jaunpur. Police recovered a pistol, three empty shells, and a motorcycle. Four cases are registered against him in different police stations in the district.

In another case, police tried to stop a bike rider near a garden in Chittauna Lohgajar under Jalalpur police station. The man opened fire when signalled to stop. Police fired back and arrested him. He was identified as Kishan Saroj, a resident of Jaunpur. He was given first aid in Rehti. Police recovered a country-made pistol of .315 bore, one live cartridge, one empty cartridge, and a motorcycle without a license plate. Seven cases are registered against him in Jaunpur.

In the Line Bazar area, police received a tip-off that some miscreants would gather near the Nevada under bridge. A suspect was seen on a kutcha road, and two police teams surrounded him. The man started firing at the police. In return fire, he was shot in the left leg and caught. He was admitted to the district hospital for treatment. He was identified as Naseem Ahmad alias Kallu Kankali, a resident of Khetasarai. He is a known cattle smuggler. A pistol of .32 bore, three live cartridges, and ₹660 were recovered from him. Six cases related to cow smuggling and the Arms Act are registered against him in Jaunpur and nearby districts.

Circle officer city, Devesh Singh, confirmed all three arrests and said further legal action is being taken.