Three dead in separate electrocution incidents across Prayagraj division

Three people have died over the past two days after coming into contact with live wires in separate incidents across various districts of the Prayagraj division. An elderly woman died after being electrocuted in Belamundi village under Lalapur police station area of Prayagraj district on Thursday afternoon (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to reports, Shivpujan (35), a farmer from Kaima village under Painsa police station in Kaushambi district, was heading to Ghatmapur market on Wednesday evening for some work. Family members claimed that a storm had earlier caused an 11,000-volt live overhead cable to snap and fall near the canal in Kundravi village. Unaware of the danger, Shivpujan stepped on the cable and was electrocuted. In protest, family members and villagers blocked the Sirathu-Dhata road by placing his body at the Ghatmapur intersection.

Upon receiving information, police reached the protest site and managed to calm the demonstrators, clearing the road after about two and a half hours. The deceased’s father had filed a complaint with the police on the same day.

Deputy SP (Manjhanpur) Shivank Singh stated that a case has been registered against the JE, SSO, lineman, and other employees of the Ghatmapur power substation. A thorough investigation is underway, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

Meanwhile, a middle-aged man died after being electrocuted while putting up a banner on a rooftop in Makhuppur village, under Pipri police station in Kaushambi district, on Thursday evening.

According to reports, Anil Yadav (45), a resident of Makhuppur village, was hanging a banner on his rooftop balcony. Family members stated that a high-tension line from the local power substation ran close to his house. He accidentally came into contact with the overhead cable, suffering severe burn injuries.

Family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. On receiving information police arrived at the scene of the incident and sent the body for post-mortem.

In another incident, an elderly woman died after being electrocuted in Belamundi village under Lalapur police station area of Prayagraj district on Thursday afternoon. As per reports, a transformer was installed near the house of Sundari Devi (62),resident of Belamundi village. An earthing wire was hanging near the transformer. Suddenly, Sundari Devi came in contact with the wire and died after suffering burn injuries. Police sent the body for postmortem.

Children among 19 injured due to electrocution in Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar districts

GORAKHPUR At least 19 people, including 9 kids, were seriously injured on Thursday night after coming into contact with high-tension wires during Durga idol immersion in Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar districts.

The first incident took place in Lotan, Maharajganj, when a decorative pipe attached to a pickup truck touched an 11,000-volt high-tension wire. The vehicle was instantly electrified, leaving ten people seriously injured.

According to station house officer (SHO) Chowk, Om Prakash, the injured include Pawan Kumar (13), Magane Paswan (11), Pankaj Gupta (8), Aditya Kasoudhan (17), Sudhir Paswan (10), Ankush Paswan (5), Angad Paswan (7), Sunny Gaur (15), Bablu Paswan (23), and Golu Pandey (18).

All the injured were initially taken to Lotan Community Health Center, however, given the severity of their injuries, doctors referred them to BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, for advanced treatment.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Nichlaol Sidharth Gupta and BJP MLA Jay Mangal Kannaujia visited the site, inspected the situation, and assured necessary support to the affected families.

In a separate incident in Siddharthnagar, nine children were electrocuted after coming in contact with a high-tension wire. They were immediately rushed to the medical college and are undergoing treatment. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.