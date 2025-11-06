Three farmers crushed to death as tractor overturns in Saharanpur

Three men were killed after a tractor overturned into a field near Madh village on Behta Road on Tuesday late night. The victims, identified as Vishambhar Singh, 70, Karan Singh, 40, and Apin Singh, 25, all residents of Khubanpur, were crushed beneath the tractor and died on the spot. For representation only (File)

According to police, the trio had gone towards Janta Road on Tuesday evening for some work and were returning home when the accident occurred. The tractor apparently went out of control and toppled into a field about 5–6 feet below the road level. Hearing the crash, villagers rushed to the site, straightened the tractor, and pulled out the bodies, but all three had already succumbed to their injuries.

Police arrived soon after, took the bodies into custody, and sent them for post-mortem. The tractor was seized for investigation. DSP RK Sisodiya said initial findings suggest the uneven road and sudden slope along the edge caused the vehicle to lose balance.

Local residents alleged that continuous soil excavation for nearby brick kilns has deepened the fields alongside the road, creating dangerous drops. Despite repeated requests for road repairs and safety measures, they said, the administration failed to take action. “We have been warning authorities that an accident could happen any day, but nobody listened,” said one villager.

Abhay Singh, son of deceased farmer Vishambhar Singh, said his father had left home around 10 am on Tuesday along with Apin and Karan Pal to sow seeds in their field. “When they didn’t return by night, I called Apin around 10:45 pm. He said they were near Sarkadi Sheikh and would reach home in 10 minutes. After that, their phones were switched off,” Abhay said.

Worried, Abhay and a few villagers set out to search for them. “Near Madh village, we saw tractor headlights glowing in a field. When we went closer, we saw the vehicle overturned and all three trapped beneath it,” he added. Villagers tried to rescue them, but it was too late.