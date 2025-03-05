Menu Explore
Three girl students on their way to exam centre killed in accident

Byletters@htlive.com, Gorakhpur
Mar 05, 2025 07:46 AM IST

तीन छात्राओं की मौत और ग्यारह अन्य घायल, जब एक कार महाराजगंज, यूपी में पलटी। मुख्यमंत्री ने सहायता का निर्देश दिया।

Three girl students were killed and eleven others, including the driver were injured after a car overturned in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

Superintendent of police (SP) Somendra Meena, Maharajganj, said, “The students were on their way to appear for their UP Board class 10 examination at Mahesh Ram Ashok Inter College near Dhani Bazar in Maharajganj when the incident took place. Both the rear tyres burst due to which the driver lost control leading to the accident.”

“The deceased have been identified as Chandni Patel, 17, Priyanka Gupta, 16, both residents of Karmaha village, and Preeti Gupta, 16, from Bargadwa Bishnupur. Six other students who sustained serious injuries were referred to Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College and Hospital in Siddharth Nagar district, while four others are undergoing treatment at the community health centre in Maharajganj. The driver, Reyaz, 28, also suffered severe injuries and was referred to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur,” Meena said.

Expressing grief over the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials concerned to provide necessary assistance to the bereaved families and ensure proper medical care for the injured.

Follow Us On