Three, including two minors, held for murder of BJP leader’s son in Muzaffarnagar

Police arrested the main accused and two minor boys in connection with the murder of Paras Chaudhary (20), son of a local BJP leader, in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. The knife used in the crime has been recovered, while one more accused is still absconding.

Superintendent of police (SP) City Satya Narayan Prajapat said the incident occurred on Thursday evening in Meghakhedi village under the New Mandi Kotwali area. Paras and some local youths were playing volleyball when an argument broke out over a foul. The three boys, who later attacked Paras, had been watching the game and got involved in the dispute.

According to Prajapat, the argument escalated into a scuffle between Paras and the main accused, during which Paras allegedly beat the accused and tore his clothes. Villagers intervened and sent both sides home, but the matter did not end there. Later that evening, the main accused, along with two minor friends, went to Paras’s house, called him outside, and stabbed him to death before fleeing the scene.

A case has been registered against all three accused, and efforts are on to trace the absconding suspect. The accused have also been booked for criminal trespass as they entered the victim’s home to commit the crime.

Villagers identified the victim’s father as Manoj Chaudhary, a former office bearer of the BJP district unit. They clarified that there was no prior enmity between the two sides. Paras’s funeral was conducted on Friday morning in an atmosphere of deep grief.

Deputy superintendent of police Raju Kumar Sab stated that in view of the tense situation, police have been stationed outside the victim’s home to ensure safety and prevent any further escalation.