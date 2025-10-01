Three UP traders missing in Maoist-hit Bijapur, families claim abduction

Three people from Uttar Pradesh, who were working as traders in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, have gone missing from Maoist-affected areas over the past six weeks, with their families claiming abduction. Relatives of the missing traders have claimed that they might have been abducted by Maoists. (Representative file photo)

Police officials on Wednesday said the missing men have been identified as Altaf, Shoyab and Imran, all residents of Uttar Pradesh. They had been living in Bijapur and earned their livelihood by selling tarpaulins, blankets and other household goods in villages.

According to police, Altaf and Shoyab went missing about 45 days ago from the Pusabaka area, while Imran disappeared on September 11 from the Mired area. Both locations fall in Maoist strongholds of south Bastar.

Relatives of the missing traders have claimed that they might have been abducted by Maoists. However, police said only one complaint regarding Imran’s disappearance was registered at Bhopalpatnam police station on September 12, while the other two cases came to light later.

Superintendent of police (SP), Bijapur, Jitendra Yadav, said, “One missing complaint was registered on September 12 and the rest I came to know via local media reports. We have started an investigation in these missing cases.”

Officials said efforts are on to trace the three men. Imran has been identified as a native of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, while the other two also hail from the same state.