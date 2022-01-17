Three wanted men arrested in Faridabad

The Faridabad police on Sunday arrested three persons wanted in several cases of robbery, assault, and snatching. Police said the suspects were also involved in vandalising a private hospital in December last year.

The suspects were identified as Manoj alias Zero, Pritam alias Manu and Hemant alias Fauji, all from Faridabad, said police, adding that there are more than 10 cases registered against them in different districts of Haryana.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that a reward of ₹5,000 was announced on their arrest. “The suspects had encroached the house of a resident of Sanjay Colony in Faridabad and the owner of a private hospital had supported the victim, following which they were holding grudge against him and had vandalised his hospital on December 7,” he said.

Kadiyan said the suspects had on the night of December 7 shot at a cigarette shop owner at BK Chowk after he asked them to pay for the cigarettes.

They were captured in a few CCTV cameras, police said, adding that the three suspects were members of a gang.

Kadiyan said the gang’s kingpin, identified as Aditya alias Katiya, is involved in encroaching land and houses built in residential areas. The gang is called Katiya gang and has more than 20 members who are involved in kidnapping and other criminal activities. “At least eight cases are registered against the gang members and they have been jailed several times. All the members are from nearby areas and are active for the past three years,” he said.

Police said the suspects were produced before the duty magistrate who sent them to police remand for two days.