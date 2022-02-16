Tikunia violence case: Ashish Mishra out of jail on bail

Ashish Mishra alias Monu, son of minister of state (MoS) for home Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ and prime accused in the Tikunia violence case (FIR number 219), was released from district jail on bail here on Tuesday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had granted him bail on February 10 and he was released from jail after correction in the bail order on February 14.

Following the high court’s bail order, the district court on Monday ordered Ashish’s release subject to production of a personal bond of ₹3 lakh and two securities each of equal amount.

Eight people, including four farmers, had died in violence on October 3 in Tikunia area in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

District jail superintendent PP Singh confirmed that “Ashish was released from jail following the court’s order.”

On Tuesday, away from the media glare, Ashish was allowed to leave the jail through its northern gate that passes through the jail colony. Print and electronic media persons, who had gathered at the main gate of the district jail, were left surprised disappointed when they came to know that Ashish had already left the jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, the media persons rushed to the residence of the minster in Shahpura Kothi locality, where Ashish had reached after his release. However here, too, the media persons failed to approach him.

MoS home Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was present in his office, a few meters away from his Kothi, avoided any interaction with media and reached his residence after Ashish reached there.

Ashish is second among the 14 accused of the Tikunia violence case who has been granted bail. On January 10, accused Virendra Shukla was granted bail by court.

TIMELINE

Oct 3, 2021: Eight people, including four farmers, killed in violence in Tikunia area in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Ashish Mishra named among accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oct 9, 2021: Ashish appears before SIT for interrogation.

Oct 10, 2021: After hours’ long interrogation, Ashish is arrested and sent to jail.

Oct 13, 2021: Ashish bail is rejected by CJM court.

Oct 15, 2021: Ashish’s bail is rejected by district and sessions court. He moves bail application in high court.

Jan 3, 2022: Police file chargesheet in FIR 219/2021 of Tikunia violence, charging Ashish and 12 others under sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 326, 302, 120B, 427, 34 of IPC, sections of arms act and section 177 of Motor Vehicle Act. One accused Virendra Shukla is charged with section 201 of IPC.

Feb 10, 2022: Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court grants bail to Ashish on conditions. High court issued correction order on February 14 to incorporate sections 302, 120B and section 30 of arms act in the bail order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Feb 14, 2022: District and sessions court orderes release of Ashish on bail subject to production of personal bail bond and two sureties of ₹3 lakh each besides strict observance of bail conditions.

Feb 15, 2022: Ashish release from district jail at around 5 pm.