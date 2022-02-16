Home / Cities / Others / Tikunia violence case: Second bail pleas of two accused rejected
Tikunia violence case: Second bail pleas of two accused rejected

District and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra rejected the second bail applications of Ankit Das and Kamaljeet Singh, accused Tikunia violence case
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByDeo Kant Pandey

Lakhimpur Kheri: The district and sessions court here on Tuesday rejected the second bail applications of Ankit Das and Kamaljeet Singh, accused in the Tikunia violence case.

District government counsel (DGC), criminal, Arvind Tripathi said that after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defense on the bail applications of the two accused, district and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra rejected the bail applications of both.

In the order, the court said the case was of very serious nature and there was no reasonable ground to grant the bail to Ankit Das.

Meanwhile, while hearing the second bail application of Kamaljeet Singh, another accused in the case, the court also rejected his bail application.

In its order, the court said that in view of facts and circumstances of the case, there was no reasonable ground for the bail.

