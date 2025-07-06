TIPRA Motha MLA says ready to withdraw support from BJP govt; party chief denies

AGARTALA: An MLA of Tripura’s ruling alliance partner TIPRA Motha on Saturday said the party was ready to withdraw support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and walk alone, citing the government’s failure to control illegal immigration and fulfill promises made in the tripartite Tiprasa Accord last year. TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. (File Photo)

TIPRA Motha MLA and former rebel turned political leader Ranjit Debbarma said they had waited for 1.5 years since the accord was signed to reach an amicable solution to problems of history, land rights, political rights, economic development, identity, culture, language etc. faced by tribals without any progress and decided to withdraw support unless the accord is implemented soon.

However, TIPRA Motha founder and supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma told journalists that he wasn’t aware of the statements made by Ranjit Debbarma and added that he would inquire about it. He also said that he had a word with chief minister Manik Saha about “genuine frustration” among tribals centering the pending Tiprasa Accord and added that the CM had promised him to take up the matter with the central government at the right platform to ensure amicable resolutions.

Speaking to reporters, MLA Ranjit Debbarma, who was the chief of the dreaded insurgent outfit All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) before returning to normal life and winning the assembly elections two years ago, said: “What’s the benefit of even staying a part of the government? We never left our core demand of Greater Tipraland. Meanwhile, the 125th amendment bill, by-election for vacant seats in the ADC council, ADC village council polls haven’t been held yet (long after they were scheduled to be held). We have waited to see some progress in the Tiprasa Accord but there is no progress till now. We are ready to withdraw support and leave the government. We shall be joining the central government for discussion for one last time this month before deciding.”

He also claimed that 13 MLAs of the tribal party, its ministers and even BJP MP Kriti Devi Debbarma, the younger sister of Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma who joined BJP shortly before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and won the Parliamentary polls afterwards, were ready to resign from their positions.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said, “I have spoken to chief minister Dr. Manik Saha and communicated the genuine frustration among tribals in the villages due to unfulfillment of the Tiprasa Accord. I also discussed the large number of illegal immigrants coming inside Tripura from Bangladesh amidst the prevailing situation there. The CM has assured me that he would take it up at the right platform to ensure proper resolution to the accord.”

Asked if his party would take the hard line if the accord isn’t fulfilled shortly, Pradyot Kishore said he would like to repose faith in the CM considering the latter has assured him to personally take up the issue with New Delhi.

Former chief minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb said he feels Ranjit Debbarma isn’t the right person to declare policy for TIPRA Motha and considering that Motha is a ruling alliance partner of BJP, whatever Pradyot Kishore says is considered as the tribal party’s policy.

However, opposition leader and CPI(M) politburo member Jitendra Chaudhury came out in stark criticism of the ruling alliance and said BJP and TIPRA Motha fixed the alliance despite not agreeing on many issues and such a disagreement was bound to happen. He, however, said that he wouldn’t comment anymore on the internal difference of decision within Motha.

The BJP now has nine ministers in the 12 member cabinet in Tripura, while IPFT has one minister and TIPRA Motha has one cabinet minister and one minister of state.