TMC finalises DPR for Thane coastal road

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now finalised the detailed project report (DPR) of the 13-kilometre coastal road from Kharegaon to Gaimukh. The SPR has been signed by the civic commissioner and sent to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for further approval.

A 5.5-km stretch of this 13-km road passes through the coastal regulation zone (CRZ), where the road will be elevated. A 450-m stretch goes through Naval Akbar Camp, where the road will be underground as per the DPR. The cost of the entire road has increased from ₹350 crore to ₹1,200 crore, which the MMRDA will be funding.

The road will be a bypass road or alternative to the existing Ghodbunder Road, so the current congestion on the road will be eased.

“The road was first proposed in 2007. The cost which was then ₹350 crore has now escalated to ₹1,200 crore. The width of the road is 40m and around 40% of the road passes through CRZ zone so we will construct it as an elevated road to minimize the damage to the environment. The 450m which will pass through the Naval base in Kolshet will be underground. The DPR was approved by the civic chief and will be sent to MMRDA for approval. Once approved, we will start the implementation,” said a Thane civic official.

An MMRDA official confirmed that the project will be funded by them. “The coastal road project will be funded by us. The corporation will be undertaking the primary survey, alignment of the road, land acquisition and seeking various permissions from the CRZ and environment authorities. We have not yet received the DPR, but will ensure the process is not delayed at our end,” he said.

Tunnel Vision

A 450-m stretch of the road will be constructed as a tunnel, as the road passes from the Naval Akbar Camp of Kolshet, Thane. The MMRDA had approached the defence ministry for their no-objection certificate (NOC), which was granted in 2016. The ministry gave its approval provided the MMRDA makes a below-ground tunnel for the 200-m patch near the naval camp. This will ensure that the camp remains undisturbed. The Navy also had security concerns owing to the heavy traffic movement and have asked the MMRDA to repair any damage to the camp’s security wall, jetty and helipad during the project.