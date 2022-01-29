TN girl suicide: Madras high court order on CB-CID probe plea reserved

The Madras high court’s Madurai bench on Friday reserved its orders on a plea filed by the father of a 17-year-old girl, who died allegedly by suicide in Thanjavur district, seeking a CB-CID probe into the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high court reserved its order after hearing arguments from three fronts - the girl’s parents, the state government and a school where she was studying.

The counsel for the girl’s parents expressed their lack of confidence on police while the prosecution said VHP worker P Muthuvel, who shot a video (based on which the BJP claims it is a case of forced religious conversion) was not cooperating with the investigation and they were investigating the case from all angles.

The Immaculate Heart of Mary Society that runs the 160-year-old school also filed an impleading petition in the case and its counsel dismissed all allegations of religious conversion before the court.

Outside the court, there were several conflicting developments in the case. A group of residents from Michaelpatti village submitted a petition to the Thanjavur collector that unidentified people were creating communal tensions in their village. Residents later told reporters outside the collector’s office that they were people belonging to all faiths and there was no case of religious conversion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, a team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) led by its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo will visit Thanjavur for two days from January 30 to inquire into the case but the commission said the Tamil Nadu government was not cooperating.

The NCPCR, in a statement on Friday, said the government “on the pretext of imposition of Model Code of Conduct” which is in effect since the state is holding urban local body polls on February 19 is “reluctant to extend” support to it.

Several angles have emerged over what had led to the girl to die allegedly by suicide. The child, who hails from Ariyalur district, has been studying at a residential Christian school in Thanjavur district consumed poison on January 9 at her hostel. She died at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on January 19 while undergoing treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The judicial magistrate 1 Thanjavur recorded her statement on January 16, considered her dying declaration, which accessed by HT shows that the girl solely blamed the hostel warden Sahaya Mary, 74, for torturing her, hitting her and scolding her to do work and accounts.

The case took a political and religious turn after the BJP released a 45-second video filmed by VHP member Muthuvel on January 17 in the hospital. In the video clip, the girl can be purportedly heard saying the warden asked her parents to convert to Christianity two years ago. Muthuvel’s mobile phone as directed by the court has been sent to Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Lab in Chennai for examination.

A day ago more video clips emerged where the girl is only seen speaking of harassment she suffered at the hands of the warden that made her want to die by suicide. A report of the enquiry conducted by the Thanjavur district’s education officer, a copy of which is with HT, said in the past 10 years, there has been no complaint of any religious conversion in the school. The report also gathered data that there were more number of Hindu students studying in the school than Christians and Muslims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, the BJP took the issue on a national scale with party national president JP Nadda constituting a four-member committee that will visit Tamil Nadu to gather information in the case.