TN health minister rules out total lockdown in state

Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian has ruled out chances of the state imposing a complete lockdown once the harvest festival of Pongal is over.

“There is no need for it at all. The chief minister does not want the livelihood of people to be affected due to a lockdown. At the same time, he is concerned that everyone must be 100% safe which is why we have been bringing in restrictions gradually,” Subramanian told reporters in Chennai. “If people follow these existing restrictions properly that will be enough for now and we will not have to go in for further restrictions and lockdowns.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this statement, the minister has put an end to rumours that a full lockdown was imminent after Pongal which will be celebrated from January 14 to 18.

So far, the restrictions imposed by the state government include a night curfew between 10pm and 5am, 50% capacity in theatres, restaurants, fitness centres. A total lockdown on Sundays except for essential services is in place.

Walkers are allowed in beaches but places of worship will be shut January 14 and January 18 to prevent crowding during the Pongal festivities. On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government extended all these curbs to be followed until January 31. The government order also instructed that special inter-district buses for Pongal to run at 75% of seating capacity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes at a time when Omicron is moving fast in Chennai. The test positivity rate in the city has surged from 3.3% on January 1 to 17.4% as on January 9 which is exactly twice the state average which increased from 1.4 to 8.7% during the same period. Officials have attributed the exponential rise in cases to the Omicron variant.

Tamil Nadu reported 13,990 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Monday with a total of 185 patients who are infected with the Omicron variant out of which 179 have been discharged.