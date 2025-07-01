TN man who died in police custody had head, chest injuries: Report

The post mortem of a temple security guard who died while in custody in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district on Monday has revealed that he had grievous internal injuries including in his head and chest and multiple external injuries, police told HT. Representational. (Getty Images)

“The entire post mortem was videographed. There is contusion in the head and chest,” a senior police official told HT on the condition of anonymity.

District superintendent of police Ashish Rawat on June 29 suspended six policemen after the death of 29-year-old Ajith Kumar.

Police had picked up Kumar for questioning over a case of theft on June 27. It was based on the complaint of a woman that she gave her car keys to Kumar to park the car near the premises of the (Madapuram Bhadrakali Amman) temple but when she returned her gold jewellery which was inside her bag in her car had gone missing. His younger brother Naveen Kumar who was present with him has alleged that police beat them both while they were transporting them to different locations. After Ajith complained of discomfort, police took him to the hospital on June 29 where he was declared dead.

“Six police personnel have been suspended the day the incident was reported considering seriousness and sensitivity of the case and for fair investigation,” a senior official said adding that an officer in the ADSP rank has been made the investigating officer in this case. “Police are waiting for the post mortem report for further action.”

The post mortem examination was conducted at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and the entire process was videographed as per directions laid down in 2020 by Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madurai bench of the Madras high court in the case of custodial deaths.

An inquiry by the Judicial Magistrate Venkatesh Prasad under 196(2)(a) BNSS (to conduct an inquiry when a person dies or disappears while in police custody) has been registered, the officer said.

The case has triggered a political uproar since chief minister MK Stalin holds the Home portfolio. The opposition claimed that there have been more than 24 deaths in police custody since the DMK formed the government in 2021. Main opposition AIADMK moved the Madurai bench of the Madras high court over the issue on Monday urging the court to take up the issue of custodial deaths under the DMK regime suo motu (on its own accord). By Monday evening Stalin held a meeting with police officers including the Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal.

Kumar’s family have been protesting against his death alleging police brutality. Opposition parties, AIADMK, BJP, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) demanded justice in the case. “I strongly condemn this puppet Chief Minister who cannot even manage the police force that functions directly under his control,” leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami said. “I urge this so-called “Stalin-model” of governance to immediately form a committee headed by the District Judge to conduct a full investigation, take legal action against those responsible for this death, and provide compensation to the family of the deceased.”

The DMK’s ally CPM (M) and VCK too urged the government to conduct an independent inquiry. According to a press statement issued by the government on Stalin’s meeting, he said that, “Police must treat people who come to file complaints with dignity and take timely action.” The chief minister has not spoken on the specific case of Ajit Kumar until the time of writing.