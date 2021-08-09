TN survey shows vaccines hesitancy highest among elderly

A survey conducted by the Tamil Nadu government on Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy has found that the elderly population in the state was the most hesitant compared to other age categories.

The survey was carried out by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) in July to analyse people’s perception towards taking a vaccine across Tamil Nadu. As many as 95 clusters were chosen randomly in the state with each cluster consisting of 30 random houses.

Vaccine hesitancy was highest among those who were above the age of 60, with 27.6% in the age group hesitant to take the jab, followed by those in the 18-45 age category with 16.9% hesitant and in the 45-60 age category with 18.2%. The number of people who were surveyed in each of these three categories were 488, 1596, and 771 respectively. The survey covered a cross section of people including professionals, unemployed, students, illiterate and those who are retired.

About 2,855 people were surveyed and vaccine hesitancy was observed in 19.7% men and 18.4% of women.

“This number is enough to conduct a rapid assessment to understand the problem of decision making,” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, former director of DPH. “The survey has shown what we have come to know anecdotally that there is vaccine hesitancy among the elderly, pregnant and lactating women.” Pregnant and lactating women were also included in the survey.

Among those who were not yet vaccinated, 80.3% of males and 81.6% of females were ready to get inoculated, according to the survey released on Sunday. Vaccine hesitancy was higher among rural respondents (20.3%) compared to urban areas (17.5%).

According to the survey, reasons for vaccine hesitancy were manifold among the respondents who were both vaccinated and had not taken it, the top reasons including fear of injections, fear of complications, confidence that they will not contract SARS-COV-2, being turned away due to short supply of vaccines and not being aware of where to get the jab.

Based on the survey results, the public health department has decided to focus on awareness activities to address the misconceptions regarding Covid19 vaccine with special attention for people above 60 years. Strategies would be chalked out to counter the barriers.

“The survey has shown us that we need to create a supply that is closer to their homes,” said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director public health, who led the survey. “Most of these problems are easily addressable but the real challenge for us is the supply now.” He added that another survey will be conducted only if their performance in addressing hesitancy doesn’t work.

The survey teams at each district were constituted and led by the respective deputy director of health services, while in Chennai, the survey was carried out by community medicine postgraduate students from Madras Medical College with support from Greater Chennai Corporation.

“They visited houses and one family member was chosen randomly from each house. They were interviewed to understand their perception towards Covid19 vaccine, after verifying their vaccination status,” said a statement from the DPH.

If the participant was vaccinated, the reason for their acceptance of the vaccine and getting vaccinated was recorded. If the participant was yet to be vaccinated, the reasons for not getting vaccinated and their willingness to get vaccinated in future was also recorded.