To check crowd, no darshan at Shirdi without online booking

PUNE: With many devotees visiting Shirdi to take darshan, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Shirdi decided not to allow devotees without online booking.

The devotees would not be allowed to get darshan, if they did not have taken the online pass issued by temple trust.

Earlier when the Maharashtra government allowed the temple to open, Shirdi Sansthan decided to allow 15,000 devotees per day. With many visiting the temple without pre-planning on auspicious days and weekends, the temple trust is unable to manage the crowd.

Shirdi trust has appealed to devotees to take online pass from its website online.sai.org.in

Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust’s chief executive officer IAS Kanhuraj Bagate said, “Due to a large number of devotees visiting the temple especially on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the darshan system is under stress. We have decided to allow only those who have taken online darshan pass free and paid. We have decided to close the pass distribution system at Shirdi on Thursdays, Saturday and Sundays.”