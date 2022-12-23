To manage weekend rush, no vehicles from ‘outside’ allowed in Vrindavan till Monday morning

In view of increased inflow of devotees to the temple town of Vrindavan during the weekend, entry of vehicles from other cities has been banned from Friday evening till Monday morning here. Also, a modified traffic plan has been issued for the purpose.

“The ban on entry of vehicles in Vrindavan town from other cities is part of modified traffic plan which will be operative from December 23 evening till December 26 morning, a day after Christmas. This is to manage the rush of devotees as seen during the weekend,” said superintendent of police (SP) Mathura Martand Prakash Singh.

The rush of devotees is mainly witnessed on account of the Bankey Behari Temple where devotees throng during the weekend.

Meanwhile, parking has been marked at various entry points of the temple town and even e-rickshaws have been prohibited on the parikrama marg. However, the locals will be allowed movement and there would be no restriction for vehicles like ambulance deployed for emergency duties, said an official aware about the traffic plan.

For the vehicles coming from Yamuna Expressway, the parking will be at TFC ground and at Mandi Samiti parking. For vehicles coming from Mathura, the parking will be at TFC parking and Chauhan parking with similar arrangements for other routes.